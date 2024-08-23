MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UTT 2024: Resolute defence and YouTube — How Cho Seungmin toppled higher-ranked Harmeet Desai

Ultimate Table Tennis: Seungmin went down 2-11 in the opening game against Desai on Thursday, but YouTube highlights had shown him enough on how to plot a recovery against the Indian.

Published : Aug 23, 2024 11:01 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Nigamanth P
Cho Seungmin of Jaipur Patriots in the first match of Ultimate Table Tennis in Chennai on Thursday.
Cho Seungmin of Jaipur Patriots in the first match of Ultimate Table Tennis in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU
infoIcon

Cho Seungmin of Jaipur Patriots in the first match of Ultimate Table Tennis in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU

Debutant Jaipur Patriots did not get an ideal start to the fifth season of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), succumbing to a 6-9 loss against the defending champion Goa Challengers on Thursday.

However, the tournament debut of South Korea’s Cho Seungmin, who was part of the Patriots’ camp, was nothing less than spectacular.

With enormous pressure to kick off his UTT stint on a positive note, a stolid Seungmin entered the arena.

The fact that he was facing one of the top paddlers in India, Harmeet Desai, did not make things any easier. The disparity in their world rankings was glaring. Harmeet is ranked 85th in the world, while Seungmin is 146th.

Seungmin’s first few minutes in the middle went by in a flash. Harmeet was at his dominant best, capitalising on every small error and making his opponent pay with inch-perfect returns.

“New place, new tournament and fresh faces made me nervous. It was hard for me to focus at first,” Seungmin said when he recalled the match. Harmeet bulldozed his way through the first game, 11-2, to give the Challengers an early boost.

But Seungmin returned with determination and looked like a different player altogether in the second game. He maintained a level head and had answers for whatever Harmeet threw his way. He avoided the pressing game, started defending the tricky moves, lapped up the openings that were offered, and pocketed the game 11-1.

The Korean international carried the momentum to the third game and was comfortably placed at the halfway break, leading 5-1.

His stamp of authority was reserved for the final shot of the match. Harmeet checked his shot at the last moment but still misplaced his drop. Seungmin rocked back and responded with a backhand smash to cap off his stunning comeback.

Seungmin revealed that watching match highlights was a major part of his preparations ahead of the tournament. “Apart from regular practice, I watched a lot of videos on YouTube to understand Harmeet’s style,” said the 26-year-old.

“Harmeet’s match against Lim Jonghoon, who’s also from my country, at the WTT contender tournament (in 2023) taught me a lot. Harmeet won the match 3-2, but I could figure out his strengths and weaknesses,” he added.

Harmeet, too, acknowledged that his opponent was technically superior.

“He (Seungmin) used the variations to his advantage and didn’t allow me to use my feet as much as I would’ve liked. I take this as a lesson, and I hope to work on it and come back stronger in the next game,” said Harmeet, who bounced back with a 2-1 win in the mixed doubles tie, partnering up with Yangzi Liu of Australia.

Interestingly, in the only other instance where these two paddlers met, Seungmin came out on top 3-2 at the Asian Table Tennis Championship back in 2021 in Doha. He went on to win gold in the men’s team event while India clinched bronze.

Cut to the present, the Patriots next face a star-studded U-Mumba on Sunday. Seungmin says he cannot wait to get back to the drawing board and continue delivering for his team.

“We have a match against U-Mumba in three days. They have the likes of Manav (Thakkar) and Quadri (Aruna) and are a really good side. The first thing I’ll be doing is searching for these names on YouTube to learn more about them.” said Seungmin. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Ultimate Table Tennis /

Harmeet Desai /

Goa Challengers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs BAN Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Bangladesh 35/1, trails by 413 runs; Rizwan century takes Pakistan to 448/6d
    Team Sportstar
  2. UTT 2024: Resolute defence and YouTube — How Cho Seungmin toppled higher-ranked Harmeet Desai
    Nigamanth P
  3. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff’s rising career hits a bump before she defends her first Grand Slam title
    AP
  4. Nacional defender Izquierdo collapses on the pitch against Sao Paulo
    Reuters
  5. Serie A: Conte and Napoli reeling after horror start to league campaign
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Table Tennis

  1. UTT 2024: Resolute defence and YouTube — How Cho Seungmin toppled higher-ranked Harmeet Desai
    Nigamanth P
  2. Olympian Archana Kamath quits Table Tennis to pursue higher studies
    Team Sportstar
  3. Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna approaches ITTF Tribunal after being fined $5000 by World Table Tennis
    Team Sportstar
  4. UTT 2024: Harmeet Desai, Goa Challengers aim to make history with back-to-back titles
    Nigamanth P
  5. UTT 2024: New teams, new format make for challenging fight for title
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs BAN Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Bangladesh 35/1, trails by 413 runs; Rizwan century takes Pakistan to 448/6d
    Team Sportstar
  2. UTT 2024: Resolute defence and YouTube — How Cho Seungmin toppled higher-ranked Harmeet Desai
    Nigamanth P
  3. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff’s rising career hits a bump before she defends her first Grand Slam title
    AP
  4. Nacional defender Izquierdo collapses on the pitch against Sao Paulo
    Reuters
  5. Serie A: Conte and Napoli reeling after horror start to league campaign
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment