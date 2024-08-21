MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UTT 2024: Harmeet Desai, Goa Challengers aim to make history with back-to-back titles

Harmeet Desai and Goa Challengers will have a shot at achieving a feat that no team in the history of Ultimate Table Tennis, has done before: win the title for a second time. 

Published : Aug 21, 2024 18:28 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Nigamanth P
Goa Challengers, led by Harmeet Desai, won UTT season four.
Goa Challengers, led by Harmeet Desai, won UTT season four. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Goa Challengers, led by Harmeet Desai, won UTT season four. | Photo Credit: PTI

Last year in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), Goa Challengers, led by Harmeet Desai, saw a late surge in the league, which culminated in a title run. 

The Challengers edged past Bengaluru Smashers by a solitary point at the end of the league stage to finish fourth on the points table to qualify for the knockouts. Following the dramatic entry into the playoffs, the side registered thrilling wins in the semifinal and final to clinch its maiden title. 

The fifth season of the UTT will get underway on Thursday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. And Harmeet and Co. will have a shot at achieving a feat that no team in the history of the tournament, has done before: win the title for a second time. 

This year, the tournament has expanded to include two new teams — the Ahmedabad SG Pipers and the Jaipur Patriots — bringing the total to eight franchises and increasing the player pool from 36 to 48, including 16 international stars.

READ | UTT 2024: New teams, new format make for challenging fight for title

Defending champion Goa Challengers will face the debutant Jaipur Patriots in the opening match. Harmeet, ranked 85th in the world, acknowledged the pressure of retaining the title. “We have a different scenario this year, as eight teams will participate. But we are very confident... Definitely, there is considerable pressure, but I’m used to it,” he said in a press conference ahead of the new season.

“We will be fighting against seven teams for the title, and the teams have been split into two groups. So, each set is important, and we will take it one match at a time. The first match for us is against a strong Jaipur Patriots, which has a perfect balance of Indian and international players, so currently our focus is on that fixture,” added Harmeet. 

Last edition’s runner-up, the Chennai Lions, led by seven-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sharath Kamal, has strengthened its roster with new signings, including CWG gold medallist Mouma Das, Japanese international Sakura Mori, French player Jules Rolland and Abhinandh PB, a teenage sensation from Tamil Nadu and the youngest player this season. 

Sharath noted the positive energy from a change in team ownership and said, “Not just our roster, but our ownership also went through a change, and that, I believe, brings in a new-found positive energy into the team.

“We have a very balanced team in terms of experience. But all things said, it depends on how we start the season, as we have little to no information about the rest of the teams since it’s a new system this time. Our preparations remain the same as every year, and hopefully, we enter the playoffs this season. In the playoffs, it’s a completely different atmosphere,” added the 42-year-old Indian.

The season will conclude with knockout stages on September 5 and 6, and the final on September 7.

Related Topics

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 /

UTT /

Harmeet Desai /

Goa Challengers /

Chennai Lions /

Table Tennis

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs SL LIVE score, 1st Test, Day 1: Sri Lanka 84/5; England bowlers on top; de Silva, Mendis at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shillong Lajong vs East Bengal LIVE Updates: Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal, SLFC v EBFC lineups, Diamantakos starts
    Team Sportstar
  3. UTT 2024: Harmeet Desai, Goa Challengers aim to make history with back-to-back titles
    Nigamanth P
  4. Buchi Babu Tournament: Siddarth’s 81 takes TNCA President XI to 283/6 against Railways on Day 1
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. PAK vs BAN Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Pakistan 119/4; Saim Ayub falls for 56; Rizwan joins Saud Shakeel
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Table Tennis

  1. UTT 2024: Harmeet Desai, Goa Challengers aim to make history with back-to-back titles
    Nigamanth P
  2. UTT 2024: New teams, new format make for challenging fight for title
    Santadeep Dey
  3. UTT 2024: Full squad list for Puneri Paltan ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
  4. UTT 2024: Full squad list for Dabang Delhi TTC ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
  5. UTT 2024: Full squad list for PBG Bengaluru Smashers ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs SL LIVE score, 1st Test, Day 1: Sri Lanka 84/5; England bowlers on top; de Silva, Mendis at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shillong Lajong vs East Bengal LIVE Updates: Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal, SLFC v EBFC lineups, Diamantakos starts
    Team Sportstar
  3. UTT 2024: Harmeet Desai, Goa Challengers aim to make history with back-to-back titles
    Nigamanth P
  4. Buchi Babu Tournament: Siddarth’s 81 takes TNCA President XI to 283/6 against Railways on Day 1
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. PAK vs BAN Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Pakistan 119/4; Saim Ayub falls for 56; Rizwan joins Saud Shakeel
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment