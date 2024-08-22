MagazineBuy Print

Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna approaches ITTF Tribunal after being fined $5000 by World Table Tennis

Quadri had expressed his inability to participate in the World team championships in February this year and WTT Champions event in March, citing diarrhoea and club commitments, respectively.

Published : Aug 22, 2024 17:17 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna in action.
FILE PHOTO: Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna in action. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO: Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna, ranked 20 in the world, has approached the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Tribunal after World Table Tennis (WTT), created by ITTF, levied a fine of $5000 on him.

This came after the player expressed his inability to participate in the World team championships in February this year and WTT Champions event in March, citing diarrhoea and club commitments, respectively. WTT is reportedly of the view that Aruna is not giving WTT the importance it deserves.

ALSO READ | UTT 2024: New teams, new format make for challenging fight for title

Aruna has refused to pay the fine and has argued he had informed WTT well in advance of his non-availability in Worlds and World Champions Tour. The 36-year-old four-time Olympian said he is not averse to approaching Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) if he doesn’t get justice from the ITTF Tribunal.

Speaking to Sportstar via a virtual interaction on Thursday, Quadri, who is representing U Mumbai TT at Ultimate Table Tennis League, said, “I really believe WTT has framed bad rules. They make things so expensive for the players. Table tennis was never this expensive when ITTF was involved in organising tournaments. There used to be lots of players on the world tour. Now, everyone is losing money on the WTT tour. Nothing has changed. Everybody is complaining but nobody is confident to come out and talk about it. They fined me $5000 even after I told them well in advance that I have my club commitments. I get my salary from my club. Only when I get my salary, can I pay WTT. I have approached the ITTF Tribunal to resolve the issue. The case is pending. I am willing to go to CAS if I don’t get justice.”  

