Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Manchester City vs Ipswich LIVE score: MCI 3-1 IPS, Haaland brace keeps Cityzens ahead at halftime; Premier League updates

MCI vs IPS: Catch all the LIVE updates from Tottenham Hotspur’s match against Everton in the 2024-25 English Premier League round 2 match from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Updated : Aug 24, 2024 20:22 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson, left, and Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrate their victory at the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson, left, and Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrate their victory at the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Manchester City’s goalkeeper Ederson, left, and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrate their victory at the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London. | Photo Credit: AP

Starting XIs
Manchester City: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Savinho, Doku, Haaland
Ipswich: Muric, Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Greaves, Davis, Morsy, Luongo, Johnson, Szmodics, Hutchinson, Delap

Defending champion Manchester City takes on newly promoted Ipswich Town as it eyes consecutive wins in the 2024-25 English Premier League season on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium.

When and Where will Manchester City vs Ipswich kick off?
The English Premier League match between Manchester City and Ipswich will kick off at 7:30pm IST at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
How to watch Manchester City vs Ipswich in the Premier League?
In India, the Premier League match, Manchester City vs Ipswich, will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network. It will be also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
In the UK, the match will be live broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. It can be live streamed on Discovery+ app

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Ipswich Town /

English Premier League

