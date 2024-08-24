Manchester City vs Ipswich LIVE score: MCI 3-1 IPS, Haaland brace keeps Cityzens ahead at halftime; Premier League updates

Starting XIs
Manchester City: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Savinho, Doku, Haaland
Ipswich: Muric, Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Greaves, Davis, Morsy, Luongo, Johnson, Szmodics, Hutchinson, Delap
Defending champion Manchester City takes on newly promoted Ipswich Town as it eyes consecutive wins in the 2024-25 English Premier League season on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium.
When and Where will Manchester City vs Ipswich kick off?
The English Premier League match between Manchester City and Ipswich will kick off at 7:30pm IST at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
How to watch Manchester City vs Ipswich in the Premier League?
In India, the Premier League match, Manchester City vs Ipswich, will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network. It will be also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
In the UK, the match will be live broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. It can be live streamed on Discovery+ app
