ENG vs SL LIVE, 1st Test, Day 4: Sri Lanka 275/6, leads England by 153 runs; Mendis, Candimal at the crease, Rain stops play

ENG vs SL: Catch the live coverage from Day 4 of the first Test between England and Sri Lanka being played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Greater Manchester.

Updated : Aug 24, 2024 17:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis, left, celebrates his half-century with Milan Rathnayake.
Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis, left, celebrates his half-century with Milan Rathnayake. | Photo Credit: AP
Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis, left, celebrates his half-century with Milan Rathnayake. | Photo Credit: AP

Catch Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 4 of the first Test between England and Sri Lanka being played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Greater Manchester.

Playing XIs

England playing XI: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook (vice-captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.

Sri Lanka playing XI: Dhananjaya De Silva (Captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Milan Rathnayake.

England /

Sri Lanka

