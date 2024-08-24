MagazineBuy Print

Brighton vs Manchester United LIVE SCORE: BHA 0-0 MUN, Premier League updates

BHA vs MUN: Follow the live updates of the Premier League 2024-25 round 2 match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United from the United Kingdom.

Updated : Aug 24, 2024 17:08 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester United’s Noussair Mazraoui in action with Brighton & Hove Albion’s Billy Gilmour in the Premier League.
Manchester United’s Noussair Mazraoui in action with Brighton & Hove Albion’s Billy Gilmour in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Billy Gilmour in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Brighton vs Man United Starting line-ups:
Brighton: Steele - Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk (C), Hinshelwood - Milner, Gilmour - Minteh, Pedro, Mitoma - Welbeck
Manchester United - Onana - Dalot, Lisandro, Maguire, Mazraoui - Casemiro, Mainoo - Rashford, Mount, Amad - Fernandes (C)

The weekend’s action begins on the south coast where Brighton and Hove Albion, which leads the new table after a 3-0 win at Everton last week, hosts Manchester United.

Erik Ten Hag’s side opened its campaign with a win over Fulham, thanks to a late goal by debutant Joshua Zirkzee but it was hardly a convincing display.

“Very pleasing that a player who is a striker scores his first goal in his first game,” Ten Hag told reporters on Thursday. “That will give him confidence, we’re very pleased that it’s happened.

“I give the comparison last year with Rasmus Hojlund that when he scored against Brighton and the VAR looked, five minutes later they came to the conclusion the ball crossed the line in the assist and he had to wait three months for his first Premier League goal,” Ten Hag added.

“It helps absolutely (Zirkzee) scoring his first goal, it gives him confidence and gives us confidence as a team. Very good progress.”

Hojlund, who scored 10 league goals last season, remains sidelined this week with a hamstring injury, along with Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Victor Lindelof.

“(Lindelof) has an issue on his toe, hopefully he can return quickly but not available for the weekend,” Ten Hag said.

Debate about the United manager’s future is likely to rumble on unless his side show tangible evidence of improvement on last season when it finished eighth.

(with inputs from Reuters)

When and where is Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United being played?
The Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United will kick-off at 12:30 PM BST (5:00 IST) at the Falmer Stadium, also known as the American Express Stadium in England.
How to watch Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United in the Premier League?
In India, the Premier League match, Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United, will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network. It will be also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
In the UK, the match will be live broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. It can be live streamed on Discovery+ app.

