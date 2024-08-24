Ultimate Table Tennis: Ankur Bhattacharjee takes inspiration from Virat Kohli to set UTT stage on fire

Balanced aggression and unmatched precision. These are the most glaring characteristics of teenage table tennis sensation Ankur Bhattacharjee.

It was these two attributes that stood out in Ankur’s demolition job of Lilian Bardet at the fifth season of Ultimate Table Tennis on Friday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Puneri Paltan was up against debutant Ahmedabad SG Pipers and with three matches done, it was anyone’s tie for the taking. With the scoreboard reading five games to four in favor of the Paltan, Ankur delivered just what the doctor ordered.

The 17-year-old from Kolkata beat Frenchman Bardet 3-0 (11-8, 11-5, 11-8) to hand a four game lead to his side

“I’m really happy that I was able to perform the way I wanted. Winning 3-0 against a strong player like Lilian Bardet was great. I usually don’t like to overthink. I take it one game at a time, and I’m happy that I ended up on the winning side,” Ankur said after the dominant display.

After each point, Ankur turned towards the Paltan dugout to let out a scream and pumped his fist in the air to cool himself down. While on cruise control, he even orchestrated a Jasprit Bumrah-esque celebration with both his arms in the air.

Ankur said that the aggressiveness is something that’s strictly reserved for his game. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

However, Ankur revealed that the belligerence is something that’s strictly reserved for his game.

“Off the playing arena, I’m a very different person. But once I step onto the mat, the aggression takes over. That’s how I’ve always been, and I usually don’t care about the outside noise about my attitude. It helps me play an attacking game,” he said.

He further added that his aggression was a by-product of following Virat Kohli closely. “I’m a huge fan of Virat Kohli. I keenly follow his matches, post-match presentations, and interviews. I guess that explains my aggressive play style.”

Ankur, who was drafted into the Bengaluru Smashers roster last season, had to pull out of the tournament as he had to participate in the South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship in Arunachal Pradesh.

The decision, in hindsight, was spot-on, as he went on to clinch gold in the U-19 boys’ singles category, beating his compatriot Payas Jain in the final.

“This is my second season on paper, but last season, when I was with the Bengaluru Smashers, I wasn’t able to participate in the tournament due to my Asian Championships commitment, but it was worth it,” said Ankur.

The table tennis gene runs through Ankur’s bloodline. His father, Anshuman Bhattacharya, was once a celebrated player in his home state of West Bengal. In the late 80s and early 90s, he represented his state in various junior national championships.

Anshuman then took up a coaching role and has been coaching for more than three decades.

Being the descendant of someone with such stature in the same sport might be daunting for a player. However, Ankur feels otherwise.

Ankur Bhattacharjee of Puneri Paltan Table Tennis in action against Lilian Bardet of Ahmedabad SG Pipers. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“I’ve not experienced any pressure to carry over my father’s legacy. Since he’s into coaching other table tennis players, he knows the kind of pressure that we experience to prove ourselves. He always asks me to give my best wherever I play and tells me not to worry about the results,” he clarified.

Kamlesh Mehta, the eight-time national championship winner, has also played a huge role in shaping Ankur’s career. The 64-year-old has seen Ankur’s growth in close proximity and has taught him the nuances of the game.

“Even though I play at the under-19 level, whenever I receive a senior team call-up, Kamlesh sir calls me to his camp in Bengaluru and provides the necessary insights. He has also helped me find sponsorships,” Ankur said.

While his idol, Kohli, went on to become the poster boy of Indian cricket, Ankur would also hope to channel his aggression and create a legacy of his own.