Live

Tottenham vs Everton LIVE score: TOT 2-0 EVE, Spurs ahead at halftime courtesy Son, Bissouma goals; Premier League updates

TOT vs EVE: Catch all the LIVE updates from Tottenham Hotspur’s match against Everton in the 2024-25 English Premier League round 2 match from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Updated : Aug 24, 2024 20:23 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
FILE PHOTO: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | Photo Credit: REUTERS

LIVE UPDATES

Starting XIs
Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario, Pedro Porro, Romero, Van De Ven, Udogie, Maddison, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Johnson, Son, Odobert
Everton: Pickford, Dixon, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gana, Iroegbunam, Doucoure, Harrison, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin

Everton manager Sean Dyche said he faces an early-season selection crisis with only 14 recognised first team players available for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite generating some 70 million pounds (91 million USD) from the sales of Amadou Onana, Lewis Dobbin and Ben Godfrey, Dyche says Everton may also have to consider offers for striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

“We are stretched, unfortunately,” Dyche told reporters on Thursday. “We are down to around 14 recognised first-team players at the minute - that is not perfect.”

Injuries have hit the squad hard but Everton, who have spent around 40 million pounds on new signings, do not have the funds to bring in new faces.

“We have not got much financially to correct the situation,” added Dyche. “We have just got to work with the players and hope their fitness gets back to being fully fit and then staying fit.”

Everton may also have a big decision to make over Calvert-Lewin should a big offer come in.

“Any offer of a certain level would have to be looked at by the club. We are in a better position because of player trading and how much we have lowered the wages but it is not solved,” said Dyche.

Everton managed to escape relegation last season despite having points deducted twice for breaching the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Everton’s takeover agreement with prospective owner 777 Partners expired in June while the Friedkin Group abandoned its plans to purchase a majority stake in the club last month.

Everton was beaten 3-0 at home by Brighton & Hove Albion in their Premier League opener.

(With inputs from Reuters)

When and Where will Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton kick off?
The English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton will kick off at 7:30pm IST at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton in the Premier League?
In India, the Premier League match, Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network. It will be also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
In the UK, the match will be live broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. It can be live streamed on Discovery+ app

