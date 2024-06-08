MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs AUS Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to England vs Australia T20 WC match?

ENG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024: Here are the match details, streaming info and full squads for the England vs Australia match in Barbados on Saturday.

Published : Jun 08, 2024 10:50 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Mitchell Starc during a net session ahead of England match.
Mitchell Starc during a net session ahead of England match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Mitchell Starc during a net session ahead of England match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A new chapter in this enduring rivalry is set to be written at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Saturday, when England and Australia clash in a Group B game at the T20 World Cup.

While England’s first game against Scotland was abandoned, Australia defeated Oman to open its campaign.

England vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info

When will England vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The England vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Saturday, June 08, 2024. (IST)

When will England vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The England vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 10:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for England vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the England vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at 10:00 PM IST.

Where will England vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The England vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

How to watch England vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The England vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch England vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 match online in India?

The England vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

THE SQUADS
England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Duckett, Sam Curran, Tom Hartley
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green

