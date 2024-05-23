MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Consider Sathiyan, Ayhika as part of Paris Olympics team, says national TT head coach Costantini

The Olympic squad selection has stirred up a controversy with G. Sathiyan and Ayhika Mukherjee’s omission from the squad leading to discontent.

Published : May 23, 2024 20:14 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
FILE PHOTO: National table tennis coach Massimo Costantini.
FILE PHOTO: National table tennis coach Massimo Costantini. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: National table tennis coach Massimo Costantini. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan/The Hindu

Massimo Costantini’s return for a third stint as the India head coach augurs well for the national table tennis team. It was without a permanent head coach for five years but got the veteran Italian on board just in time for its maiden stint in team events at the Olympic Games.

Costantini, however, is setting his plans in place not just for Paris, but to ensure India joins the three big Asian superpowers in the world of table tennis.

“My goal is to make India next to China, Japan, Korea. My model is to learn from their system to manage the team in a very, very successful way,” Costantini told Sportstar from New Delhi on Thursday. “I will discuss my ideas and plans internally with the TTFI and with the players.”

Over the last few years, players’ personal coaches have had a bigger say in planning their itineraries. Costantini agreed that it will be a new scenario for him to strike the balance. “Some of the players have personal coaches. This is a new concept in the panorama, so it will be different from the previous stints,” Costantini said. “It’s too early to say something and we have the Olympic Games around the corner where India will compete in team events for the very first time. It’s a huge achievement, so let’s see.”

READ | Paris 2024, Table Tennis: Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra to spearhead India in Olympic team debut

The Olympic squad selection has stirred up a controversy with G. Sathiyan and Ayhika Mukherjee’s omission from the squad leading to discontent. Costantini, however, is confident that the duo will be rigorously involved in the lead-up to Paris being reserve players.

“We will have a training camp in the beginning of June, so being alternate players, they are with us. I have to prepare them like I prepare the other players because until the day of the start of the event, anything can happen,” Costantini said.

“I will prepare all the players in the same way, so we would consider Sathiyan and Ayhika as a part of the team and I hope they will contribute actively. Because they also know that it doesn’t end with the Olympics. We will have many opportunities thereafter. I am already thinking about 2028.”

Related Topics

Sharath Kamal /

TTFI /

Manika Batra /

Paris Olympics /

Ayhika Mukherjee /

Gnanasekaran Sathiyan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, May 23: Senthilkumar, Abhay advance at QSF 3 squash in Doha
    Team Sportstar
  2. Consider Sathiyan, Ayhika as part of Paris Olympics team, says national TT head coach Costantini
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Arjun seventh in Sharjah Masters, Iranian Daneshvar wins the trophy
    PTI
  4. Euro 2024: Defending champion Italy announces provisional 30-member squad
    AFP
  5. Treat athletes as human beings, not as medal-winning robots: Abhinav Bindra
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Table Tennis

  1. Consider Sathiyan, Ayhika as part of Paris Olympics team, says national TT head coach Costantini
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Paris 2024, Table Tennis: Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra to spearhead India in Olympic team debut
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. Indian paddler Manika Batra reaches career-high world ranking of 24
    PTI
  4. Olympics 2024: China’s Ma Long gets a shot at sixth table tennis gold in Paris
    Reuters
  5. Saudi Smash 2024: Manika Batra loses to Hina Hayata in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, May 23: Senthilkumar, Abhay advance at QSF 3 squash in Doha
    Team Sportstar
  2. Consider Sathiyan, Ayhika as part of Paris Olympics team, says national TT head coach Costantini
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Arjun seventh in Sharjah Masters, Iranian Daneshvar wins the trophy
    PTI
  4. Euro 2024: Defending champion Italy announces provisional 30-member squad
    AFP
  5. Treat athletes as human beings, not as medal-winning robots: Abhinav Bindra
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment