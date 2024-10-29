MagazineBuy Print

Serie A 2024-25: Juventus’ Teun Koopmeiners back in contention after rib injury

Koopmeiners made seven appearances for the Turin club before sustaining a rib fracture during its match against Cagliari earlier this month.

Published : Oct 29, 2024 20:26 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Juventus’ Teun Koopmeiners is available for the mid-week game against Parma.
Juventus’ Teun Koopmeiners is available for the mid-week game against Parma. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Juventus’ Teun Koopmeiners is available for the mid-week game against Parma. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners has recovered from a rib fracture and is available for its mid-week Serie A home game against Parma, manager Thiago Motta said on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Dutch international joined Juve from Atalanta for a reported fee of around 54.7 million euros ($58.95 million) in August.

Koopmeiners made seven appearances for the Turin club before sustaining a rib fracture during its match against Cagliari earlier this month.

Motta’s side has been hit hard by injuries as defender Gleison Bremer, forward Arek Milik, and midfielder Douglas Luiz remain sidelined. Winger Nico Gonzalez is also unavailable due to a muscle injury.

“We won’t have Gleison, Douglas, Nico or Arek but we will recover Koop. We’ll see if he can start from the first minute or be with us during the game,” Motta told reporters.

ALSO READ | No ‘elite group’ behind Rodri’s Ballon d’Or win, says Man City boss Guardiola

Parma is on a seven-game winless streak in Serie A, with its only victory this season coming at home against AC Milan in August. It sits 17th in the standings, having earned eight points from nine matches.

Juventus is third with 17 points, coming off a thrilling 4-4 draw at Inter Milan. It trails Inter by one point and is five points behind league leader Napoli.

Motta’s side, previously goal-shy in the league, earned praise for its attacking prowess against Inter. However, Motta emphasized the need for improvement, as his team conceded two penalties — both converted by Inter’s Piotr Zielinski.

“It was a good performance at San Siro but we could have won, but that’s now in the past, everything else is just people’s opinions and doesn’t count much at this moment in time,” Motta said.

“Something to improve, for sure is penalties. We must always finish with 11 men and not cause penalties. I always say the next match is the most important. I respect everyone’s opinions, mine as a coach is that we have to learn to manage the moments when others do better than us,” he added.

