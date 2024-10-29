MagazineBuy Print

Sacked Man United coach Ten Hag thought another trophy would make season a success

Ten Hag secured his first major English trophy with United just eight months into his time at Old Trafford when the Red Devils beat Newcastle in the League Cup final at Wembley in February 2023.

Published : Oct 29, 2024 20:25 IST , LONDON - 3 MINS READ

AFP
FILE - Former Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag.
FILE - Former Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE - Former Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Erik ten Hag believed winning a third trophy in as many seasons would have made Manchester United’s current campaign a success.

The Dutchman was sacked as United’s manager on Monday after a 2-1 defeat by West Ham the day before he left the former kings of English football a lowly 14th in the Premier League table.

United has won just one of its last eight games in all competitions, but Ten Hag’s two years in charge yielded two trophies, with United lifting the League Cup in his debut season, followed by the FA Cup in May.

Speaking post-match on Sunday to preview United’s League Cup tie against Leicester, former Ajax boss Ten Hag was asked if winning a trophy in his third season would make it a success.

“Definitely, it’s about trophies,” he replied in comments which were embargoed until Tuesday. “I don’t want to go into this debate again, but I think it’s the truth that there are not so many trophies you can win.

“If you win a trophy in pro football, that is most important because that is what the fans expect and what we expect, to win a trophy.

“We have had five opportunities, one we missed, and that was the first in the Community Shield, with still four to go.”

Ten Hag secured his first major English trophy with United just eight months into his time at Old Trafford when the Red Devils beat Newcastle in the League Cup final at Wembley in February 2023.

ALSO READ: No ‘elite group’ behind Rodri’s Ballon d’Or win, says Man City boss Guardiola

United is back in action in the competition at home to Leicester on Wednesday, where Ruud van Nistelrooy will be in charge as interim head coach - amid reports the club are in talks over replacing Ten Hag with Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim.

But with United now in the bottom half of the Premier League, heading into a clash with Chelsea this weekend, Ten Hag said the club needed to “find the fuel” from their setbacks.

“First of all, we have to do better, the ranking does not reflect in our performance and our levels,” he explained. “At the end of the season, we have to get this right, but of course, it is not easy when you have so many setbacks at the start of the season to overcome this.

“We have to fight back, but it always helps when you have a good start because it keeps motivation, keeps belief, the confidence will grow, and we are now in the process on the other side where we are disappointed and have to deal with setbacks.

“Now we have to find the fuel from setbacks and disappointments.”

