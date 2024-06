French Open women’s singles champions in Open Era: Swiatek completes hat-trick with 2024 title

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek took her tally of French Open titles to four as she beat Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1 in the final at Roland Garros, Paris on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Swiatek joins Belgium’s Justine Henin in third place on the all-time list of most French Open titles won by a women. USA’s Chris Evert holds the record with seven title followed by Germany’s Steffi Graf (6).

The clay Major was the first one to join the Open Era in 1968, allowing both amateurs and professionals to participate at the event. Since then, 31 different women have lifted the coveted Suzanne-Lenglen Cup.

Here’s the complete list of women’s singles winners at French Open (since 1968):