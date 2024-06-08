MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

French Open 2024: Swiatek beats Paolini, clinches third straight title at Roland Garros

Swiatek is the third woman after Monica Seles (1990-1992) and Justine Henin (2005-07) to win three titles on the trot at the clay Major.

Published : Jun 08, 2024 19:52 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Poland’s Iga Swiatek with the Suzanne-Lenglen Cup after winning the French Open at Roland Garros, Paris on Saturday.
Poland’s Iga Swiatek with the Suzanne-Lenglen Cup after winning the French Open at Roland Garros, Paris on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Poland’s Iga Swiatek with the Suzanne-Lenglen Cup after winning the French Open at Roland Garros, Paris on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek overcame an early wobble to beat first-time Major finalist Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1 at Roland Garris on Saturday, becoming only the third woman in the Open era to clinch three straight French Open titles.

Paolini, the 12th-seeded Italian, broke Swiatek in the third game of the opening set to take a 2-1 lead. However, the 23-year-old Pole bounced back immediately and went on to clinch 10 straight games on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Down 0-5 in the second set, the 28-year-old Paolini finally managed to hold serve but it only delayed the defeat.

“It’s amazing to be here. I love this place. I wait every year to come back,” said Swiatek, who clicked into gear after saving a match point against Naomi Osaka in the second round.

“I was almost out of the tournament,” she said. “I also needed to believe this one is going to be possible, it’s been a really emotional tournament.”

READ | List of records Swiatek set by winning French Open title

Riding a 20-match winning streak in Paris, and a winner of 18 straight matches this year after titles in Madrid and Rome, Swiatek quickly set about her business.

Swiatek had her opponent constantly scurrying around the court and the errors began to stack up for Paolini, who conceded the first set with a weak groundstroke into the net.

With Swiatek firmly in the ascendancy, Paolini looked lost for answers as the top seed oozed confidence and repeatedly took control of the rallies.

“I have to say congratulations to you, Iga,” said Paolini. “I think to play you here is the toughest challenge in this sport.”

Swiatek is the third woman after Monica Seles (1990-1992) and Justine Henin (2005-07) to win three titles on the trot at the clay Major. She had won her maiden Grand Slam at the same venue four years ago and also has a US Open title from 2022.

Paolini, despite the defeat, is set to make her Top 10 debut and will be World No. 7 when the latest WTA Rankings will be released on Monday.

(With inputs from AFP)

Related stories

Related Topics

French Open 2024 /

French Open /

Roland Garros /

WTA /

Iga Swiatek /

Jasmine Paolini

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Netherlands vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SA 88/6 (18 overs), Target - 104; van Beek removes Jansen, SA needs 16 off 12
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs ENG Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: Australia 102/2 (10); Marsh, Maxwell at crease vs England
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2024: Swiatek beats Paolini, clinches third straight title at Roland Garros
    Team Sportstar
  4. French Open 2024: Jasmine Paolini happy despite brutal defeat in final
    Reuters
  5. French Open 2024: Arevalo and Pavic win men’s doubles title
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. French Open 2024: Jasmine Paolini happy despite brutal defeat in final
    Reuters
  2. French Open 2024: Arevalo and Pavic win men’s doubles title
    Reuters
  3. French Open women’s singles champions in Open Era: Swiatek completes hat-trick with 2024 title
    Team Sportstar
  4. List of records Swiatek set by winning French Open 2024 title
    Team Sportstar
  5. French Open 2024: Swiatek beats Paolini, clinches third straight title at Roland Garros
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Netherlands vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SA 88/6 (18 overs), Target - 104; van Beek removes Jansen, SA needs 16 off 12
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs ENG Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: Australia 102/2 (10); Marsh, Maxwell at crease vs England
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2024: Swiatek beats Paolini, clinches third straight title at Roland Garros
    Team Sportstar
  4. French Open 2024: Jasmine Paolini happy despite brutal defeat in final
    Reuters
  5. French Open 2024: Arevalo and Pavic win men’s doubles title
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment