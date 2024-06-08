French Open 2024: Swiatek beats Paolini, clinches third straight title at Roland Garros

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek overcame an early wobble to beat first-time Major finalist Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1 at Roland Garris on Saturday, becoming only the third woman in the Open era to clinch three straight French Open titles.

Paolini, the 12th-seeded Italian, broke Swiatek in the third game of the opening set to take a 2-1 lead. However, the 23-year-old Pole bounced back immediately and went on to clinch 10 straight games on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Down 0-5 in the second set, the 28-year-old Paolini finally managed to hold serve but it only delayed the defeat.

“It’s amazing to be here. I love this place. I wait every year to come back,” said Swiatek, who clicked into gear after saving a match point against Naomi Osaka in the second round.

“I was almost out of the tournament,” she said. “I also needed to believe this one is going to be possible, it’s been a really emotional tournament.”

READ | List of records Swiatek set by winning French Open title

Riding a 20-match winning streak in Paris, and a winner of 18 straight matches this year after titles in Madrid and Rome, Swiatek quickly set about her business.

Swiatek had her opponent constantly scurrying around the court and the errors began to stack up for Paolini, who conceded the first set with a weak groundstroke into the net.

With Swiatek firmly in the ascendancy, Paolini looked lost for answers as the top seed oozed confidence and repeatedly took control of the rallies.

“I have to say congratulations to you, Iga,” said Paolini. “I think to play you here is the toughest challenge in this sport.”

Swiatek is the third woman after Monica Seles (1990-1992) and Justine Henin (2005-07) to win three titles on the trot at the clay Major. She had won her maiden Grand Slam at the same venue four years ago and also has a US Open title from 2022.

Paolini, despite the defeat, is set to make her Top 10 debut and will be World No. 7 when the latest WTA Rankings will be released on Monday.

(With inputs from AFP)