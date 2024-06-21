MagazineBuy Print

Elena Rybakina retires from quarterfinal against Victoria Azarenka in Berlin

Elena Rybakina retired from her quarterfinal in Berlin on Friday, seemingly because of illness.

Published : Jun 21, 2024 17:28 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

AP
Elena Rybakina in action. (File Photo)
Elena Rybakina in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Elena Rybakina in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Elena Rybakina retired from her quarterfinal in Berlin on Friday, seemingly because of illness.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion was trailing Victoria Azarenka 3-1 in the first set at the grass-court Ladies Open and stopped playing after her double fault made it 15-15 in the fifth game.

Rybakina sat on her bench, put her hands to her face but didn’t wait for a medical evaluation. After 40 seconds, she got up and quickly jogged to the locker room.

READ | Jannik Sinner enters Halle quarterfinals, beats Fabian Marozsan

On Thursday, Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova retired from her match in Berlin because of a leg injury.

First-round play begins at Wimbledon on July 1.

Former No. 1 Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open champion, will face second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka or Anna Kalinskaya in the semifinals.

Elena Rybakina /

Victoria Azarenka /

Berlin Open

