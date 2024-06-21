Elena Rybakina retired from her quarterfinal in Berlin on Friday, seemingly because of illness.
The 2022 Wimbledon champion was trailing Victoria Azarenka 3-1 in the first set at the grass-court Ladies Open and stopped playing after her double fault made it 15-15 in the fifth game.
Rybakina sat on her bench, put her hands to her face but didn’t wait for a medical evaluation. After 40 seconds, she got up and quickly jogged to the locker room.
READ | Jannik Sinner enters Halle quarterfinals, beats Fabian Marozsan
On Thursday, Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova retired from her match in Berlin because of a leg injury.
First-round play begins at Wimbledon on July 1.
Former No. 1 Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open champion, will face second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka or Anna Kalinskaya in the semifinals.
Latest on Sportstar
- Elena Rybakina retires from quarterfinal against Victoria Azarenka in Berlin
- England vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM, prediction playing XIs; ENG up against SA in Super 8 Group 2 clash
- Slovakia vs Ukraine, Euro 2024 LIVE: SVK v UKR updates, predicted XI, live streaming info
- Indian Sports Wrap, June 21: Mewar Premier League kicks off with grand inauguration in Udaipur
- Stimac accuses AIFF, Kalyan Chaubey for hampering India’s Asian Games and Asian Cup preparation
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE