MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Slovakia vs Ukraine, Euro 2024: Major Talking points of SVK v UKR Group E match?

Slovakia will look to continue its winning momentum in the Euro 2024 as it plays Ukraine in their second group stage match at the Dusseldorf Arena in Germany on Friday.

Published : Jun 21, 2024 18:39 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
General view of the kick off at the start of the match between Slovakia and Ukraine.
General view of the kick off at the start of the match between Slovakia and Ukraine. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

General view of the kick off at the start of the match between Slovakia and Ukraine. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Slovakia will look to continue its winning momentum in the Euro 2024 as it plays Ukraine in their second group stage match at the Dusseldorf Arena in Germany on Friday.

Schranz the usual suspect

Ivan Schranz found the net for Slovakia in the 17th minute, opening the scoring in consecutive matches with the previous occasion having him as the winning goal scorer.

He became the first player to score multiple goals at a single European Championship tournament for Slovakia.

More to follow.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Slovakia /

Ukraine

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Slovakia vs Ukraine, Euro 2024: Major Talking points of SVK v UKR Group E match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: ENG up against SA in Super 8 Group 2 match; Toss, playing XIs at 7:30 PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian Sports Wrap, June 21: Mewar Premier League kicks off with grand inauguration in Udaipur
    Team Sportstar
  4. Friedkin Group in exclusive talks to buy Everton
    Reuters
  5. WI vs USA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies vs USA predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Scotland’s Tierney to miss remaining matches
    AFP
  2. Slovakia vs Ukraine, Euro 2024: Major Talking points of SVK v UKR Group E match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Slovakia vs Ukraine match in pictures, Euro 2024: SVK v UKR real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  4. GEO vs CZE, Euro 2024: Czechs and Georgians look to rebound after defeats
    Reuters
  5. EURO 2024 Live: Slovakia vs Ukraine, SVK 1-0 UKR, Schranz scores, Group E match updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Slovakia vs Ukraine, Euro 2024: Major Talking points of SVK v UKR Group E match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: ENG up against SA in Super 8 Group 2 match; Toss, playing XIs at 7:30 PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian Sports Wrap, June 21: Mewar Premier League kicks off with grand inauguration in Udaipur
    Team Sportstar
  4. Friedkin Group in exclusive talks to buy Everton
    Reuters
  5. WI vs USA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies vs USA predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment