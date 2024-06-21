Slovakia vs Ukraine, Euro 2024: Major Talking points of SVK v UKR Group E match?

Slovakia will look to continue its winning momentum in the Euro 2024 as it plays Ukraine in their second group stage match at the Dusseldorf Arena in Germany on Friday.

Schranz the usual suspect

Ivan Schranz found the net for Slovakia in the 17th minute, opening the scoring in consecutive matches with the previous occasion having him as the winning goal scorer.

He became the first player to score multiple goals at a single European Championship tournament for Slovakia.

