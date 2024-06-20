There was a moment of applause ahead of the Denmark vs England Euro 2024 Group C match at the Waldstadion in honour of former UEFA general secretary Gerhard Aigner, who passed away aged 80.
Formerly a referee, Aigner became General Secretary of the UEFA on September 22, 1989. The position of the General Secretary was renamed to Chief Executive on March 3, 1999.
FOLLOW EURO 2024: LIVE updates of the Denmark vs England Group C match
Since 2006, Gerhard Aigner was a board member of Euro-Sportring - a non-profit foundation that organizes international sports tournaments in Europe, particularly for youth teams of amateur clubs.
In 2010, he became the chairman of Euro-Sportring.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: IND 167/7 (19); India falters at death, loses three wickets
- Euro 2024: Why was there a moment of applause before the Denmark vs England match?
- T20 World Cup 2024 Fastest Fifties: Suryakumar Yadav slams fourth quickest half-century of tournament
- Denmark vs England, Euro 2024: Eriksen equals national record; Southgate names unchanged 11; Major talking points from DEN v ENG
- Batter R. Samarth leaves Karnataka, set to play for Uttarakhand from 2024/25 domestic season
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE