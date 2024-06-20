MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Why was there a moment of applause before the Denmark vs England match?

There was a moment of applause ahead of the Denmark vs England Euro 2024 Group C match at the Waldstadion in honour of former UEFA general secretary Gerhard Aigner, who passed away aged 80.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 21:44 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
A general view of the screen during a moment of applause for former UEFA General Secretary Gerhard Aigner before the match REUTERS/Heiko Becker
A general view of the screen during a moment of applause for former UEFA General Secretary Gerhard Aigner before the match REUTERS/Heiko Becker | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

A general view of the screen during a moment of applause for former UEFA General Secretary Gerhard Aigner before the match REUTERS/Heiko Becker | Photo Credit: REUTERS

There was a moment of applause ahead of the Denmark vs England Euro 2024 Group C match at the Waldstadion in honour of former UEFA general secretary Gerhard Aigner, who passed away aged 80.

Formerly a referee, Aigner became General Secretary of the UEFA on September 22, 1989. The position of the General Secretary was renamed to Chief Executive on March 3, 1999.

FOLLOW EURO 2024: LIVE updates of the Denmark vs England Group C match

Since 2006, Gerhard Aigner was a board member of Euro-Sportring - a non-profit foundation that organizes international sports tournaments in Europe, particularly for youth teams of amateur clubs.

In 2010, he became the chairman of Euro-Sportring.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

England /

Denmark

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: IND 167/7 (19); India falters at death, loses three wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Why was there a moment of applause before the Denmark vs England match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Fastest Fifties: Suryakumar Yadav slams fourth quickest half-century of tournament
    Team Sportstar
  4. Denmark vs England, Euro 2024: Eriksen equals national record; Southgate names unchanged 11; Major talking points from DEN v ENG
    Team Sportstar
  5. Batter R. Samarth leaves Karnataka, set to play for Uttarakhand from 2024/25 domestic season
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Copa America 2024: How many Copa America titles has Lionel Messi won?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Why was there a moment of applause before the Denmark vs England match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Christian Eriksen equals Simon Kjaer’s record for most international caps in Denmark vs England
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Denmark vs England match in pictures, Euro 2024: DEN v ENG real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  5. Denmark vs England, Euro 2024: Eriksen equals national record; Southgate names unchanged 11; Major talking points from DEN v ENG
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: IND 167/7 (19); India falters at death, loses three wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Why was there a moment of applause before the Denmark vs England match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Fastest Fifties: Suryakumar Yadav slams fourth quickest half-century of tournament
    Team Sportstar
  4. Denmark vs England, Euro 2024: Eriksen equals national record; Southgate names unchanged 11; Major talking points from DEN v ENG
    Team Sportstar
  5. Batter R. Samarth leaves Karnataka, set to play for Uttarakhand from 2024/25 domestic season
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment