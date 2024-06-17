AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey to contest West Bengal assembly bypolls

All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey is set to contest assembly bypolls in West Bengal.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared Chaubey, 47, as its candidate from Maniktala in Kolkata.
Former Indian goalkeeper Chaubey had contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 as the BJP candidate from Krishnanagar but lost. He had also contested unsuccessfully from Maniktala during the 2021 Assembly elections.
The Maniktala seat fell vacant after sitting Trinamool Congress leader Sadhan Pandey passed away in 2022.
The by-polls for Maniktala and three other seats in the State are scheduled to be held on July 10 while the counting of votes will take place on July 13.
