ISL: Mumbai City FC signs forward Noufal P.N. on a three-year deal

Mumbai City FC on Saturday announced the signing of Noufal P.N. The attacker joins the Islanders on a three-year contract that will see him stay at the club until the end of the 2027 season.

The 23-year-old began his footballing journey with Basco FC before securing a transfer to his hometown club, Gokulam Kerala FC, in 2022. The Kerala native quickly made his mark, cementing his place as a starter through match-winning assists and goal contributions.

In his time at Gokulam Kerala FC, the pacy winger notched up 53 appearances, netting five goals and providing 14 assists, making him a valuable asset to the Islanders’ attacking unit in the upcoming seasons.

Noufal has showcased his skillsets across various tournaments in India including the I-League, Kalinga Super Cup, and Durand Cup.

“Mumbai City FC is one of the most successful clubs in India and I am excited to join them. It’s a dream come true for me to don the prestigious jersey and play at the biggest competitions,” the young player said.

“We were keeping a close eye on Noufal for a while, and I am delighted to welcome him to Mumbai City FC. His remarkable pace and skilful footwork in setting up goals for his teammates make him a valuable addition to our team,” head coach Petr Kratky said.