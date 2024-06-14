ISL: Chennaiyin FC announces signing of Shield winner Nassiri from Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Chennayin FC on Friday, announced the signing of Kiyan Nassiri from Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG), its sixth signing of the transfer window, ahead of the 2024/25 ISL season.

The 23-year-old young forward signed a three-year contract till 2027, the club announced. Nassiri played for the U16 team of Mohemmedan Sporting before his move to MBSG.

Nassiri played 68 matches for the Mariners, contributing to the ISL trophy win in 2023 and the ISL League Shield win in 2024.

“We are excited to welcome Kiyan Nassiri to this great club. When you score a hattrick on your debut against your biggest rivals, it says everything there is to be said. He’s a great boy and we have no doubt he will quickly become a fan favourite,” manager Owen Coyle said about the signing.

“I am extremely excited and grateful to be a part of this amazing sea of blue. Bringing all my humility and respect for the management, coaches and fans. Looking forward to bringing with me, my endless passion for the beautiful game and my spirit to win with and for my team,” Nassiri said.