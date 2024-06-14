MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL: Chennaiyin FC announces signing of Shield winner Nassiri from Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Nassiri played 68 matches for the Mariners, contributing to the ISL trophy win in 2023 and the ISL League Shield win in 2024.

Published : Jun 14, 2024 12:36 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kiyan Nassiri after completing his transfer from Mohun Bagan Super Giant to Chennaiyin FC ahead of the ISL season.
Kiyan Nassiri after completing his transfer from Mohun Bagan Super Giant to Chennaiyin FC ahead of the ISL season. | Photo Credit: Chennaiyin FC
infoIcon

Kiyan Nassiri after completing his transfer from Mohun Bagan Super Giant to Chennaiyin FC ahead of the ISL season. | Photo Credit: Chennaiyin FC

Chennayin FC on Friday, announced the signing of Kiyan Nassiri from Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG), its sixth signing of the transfer window, ahead of the 2024/25 ISL season.

The 23-year-old young forward signed a three-year contract till 2027, the club announced. Nassiri played for the U16 team of Mohemmedan Sporting before his move to MBSG.

Nassiri played 68 matches for the Mariners, contributing to the ISL trophy win in 2023 and the ISL League Shield win in 2024.

ALSO READ: Kerala Blasters signs young goalkeeper Som Kumar on four-year deal

“We are excited to welcome Kiyan Nassiri to this great club. When you score a hattrick on your debut against your biggest rivals, it says everything there is to be said. He’s a great boy and we have no doubt he will quickly become a fan favourite,” manager Owen Coyle said about the signing.

“I am extremely excited and grateful to be a part of this amazing sea of blue. Bringing all my humility and respect for the management, coaches and fans. Looking forward to bringing with me, my endless passion for the beautiful game and my spirit to win with and for my team,” Nassiri said.

Related stories

Related Topics

ISL /

Chennaiyin FC /

Kiyan Nassiri /

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

Owen Coyle

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL: Chennaiyin FC announces signing of Shield winner Nassiri from Mohun Bagan Super Giant
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand coach Stead’s future in doubt after group stage exit
    AFP
  3. Asian Women’s Champions League to launch in August, biggest payout for women’s club football in continent
    Reuters
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Hazlewood’s run rate comment was a joke, says teammate Cummins
    Reuters
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Full list of teams eliminated from Super Eight qualification
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL: Chennaiyin FC announces signing of Shield winner Nassiri from Mohun Bagan Super Giant
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL: Punjab FC announces departure of 14 players
    Team Sportstar
  3. India drawn with Iran, Mongolia, Laos in AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL: Punjab FC parts ways with head coach Staikos Vergetis
    Team Sportstar
  5. Early blossom, Chhetri retirement and a controversial goal: Only agony for India as it bites the dust in FIFA World Cup qualifiers
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL: Chennaiyin FC announces signing of Shield winner Nassiri from Mohun Bagan Super Giant
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand coach Stead’s future in doubt after group stage exit
    AFP
  3. Asian Women’s Champions League to launch in August, biggest payout for women’s club football in continent
    Reuters
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Hazlewood’s run rate comment was a joke, says teammate Cummins
    Reuters
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Full list of teams eliminated from Super Eight qualification
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment