ISL: Kerala Blasters signs young goalkeeper Som Kumar on four-year deal

Kerala Blasters on Wednesday announced its latest addition to the squad in goalkeeper Som Kumar. The youngster becomes the first signing under new head coach Mikael Stahre.

The 19-year-old puts pen-to-paper on a four-year contract until 2028.

Kumar, a 19-year-old goalie from Karnataka, will join the Indian Super League outfit from the Slovenian first-division side NK Olimpija Ljubljana. The teenager was part of the Indian squad at the SAFF U-20 Championship 2022, where the side eventually emerged as champions.

In 2023, Kumar was part of the squad for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup qualifiers in Kuwait and later contributed to India’s victorious campaign at the 2023 SAFF U-19 Championship in Kathmandu, Nepal.

“I am excited to join Kerala Blasters and look forward to contributing to the team. This is a great opportunity for me to grow as a player and I am eager to give my best for the club and its passionate fans,” Kumar said.

“Without intention to create any pressure on him, but I can positively say that Som is one of highest potential players in his generation. I’m happy he believed in the Kerala Blasters project and decided to come back from abroad,” Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys said.