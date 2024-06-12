MagazineBuy Print

ISL: Kerala Blasters signs young goalkeeper Som Kumar on four-year deal

Kumar, a 19-year-old goalie from Karnataka, will join the Indian Super League outfit from the Slovenian first-division side NK Olimpija Ljubljana.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 18:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Som Kumar was part of the Indian U-20 squad at the SAFF U-20 Championship 2022, the tournament that saw India go on and win.
Som Kumar was part of the Indian U-20 squad at the SAFF U-20 Championship 2022, the tournament that saw India go on and win. | Photo Credit: KERALA BLASTERS MEDIA
infoIcon

Som Kumar was part of the Indian U-20 squad at the SAFF U-20 Championship 2022, the tournament that saw India go on and win. | Photo Credit: KERALA BLASTERS MEDIA

Kerala Blasters on Wednesday announced its latest addition to the squad in goalkeeper Som Kumar. The youngster becomes the first signing under new head coach Mikael Stahre.

The 19-year-old puts pen-to-paper on a four-year contract until 2028.

Kumar, a 19-year-old goalie from Karnataka, will join the Indian Super League outfit from the Slovenian first-division side NK Olimpija Ljubljana. The teenager was part of the Indian squad at the SAFF U-20 Championship 2022, where the side eventually emerged as champions.

READ MORE | Early blossom, Chhetri retirement and a controversial goal: Only agony for India as it bites the dust in FIFA World Cup qualifiers

In 2023, Kumar was part of the squad for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup qualifiers in Kuwait and later contributed to India’s victorious campaign at the 2023 SAFF U-19 Championship in Kathmandu, Nepal.

“I am excited to join Kerala Blasters and look forward to contributing to the team. This is a great opportunity for me to grow as a player and I am eager to give my best for the club and its passionate fans,” Kumar said.

“Without intention to create any pressure on him, but I can positively say that Som is one of highest potential players in his generation. I’m happy he believed in the Kerala Blasters project and decided to come back from abroad,” Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys said.

