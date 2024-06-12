MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz to play doubles for Spain in Paris Olympics

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will play doubles together at the Paris Olympics, the Spanish tennis federation announced on Wednesday.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 17:21 IST , Madrid - 2 MINS READ

AP
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal in action during The Netflix Slam at Michelob ULTRA Arena on March 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal in action during The Netflix Slam at Michelob ULTRA Arena on March 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal in action during The Netflix Slam at Michelob ULTRA Arena on March 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will play doubles together for Spain at the upcoming Paris Olympics, the Spanish tennis federation said Wednesday.

The announcement comes three days after the 21-year-old Alcaraz won the French Open for the first time — earning his third Grand Slam trophy.

Alcaraz is widely seen as the heir to Nadal in Spanish tennis and has frequently remarked that Nadal was his childhood hero.

The 38-year-old Nadal already owns Olympic gold medals in singles (2008) and doubles (2016 with Marc López) alongside his 22 Grand Slam titles.

ALSO READ: Britain’s Andy Murray unsure of Paris 2024 Olympics participation

“Rafa and Carlos will be playing together in Paris,” said Spain captain David Ferrer, while announcing the squad.

“One pair, which I think everyone knows and was hoping for is Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal and the second pair is yet to be decided, it hasn’t been 100% confirmed yet. We’ll wait a bit before announcing that.” Ferrer told reporters.

Alcaraz has set winning an Olympic medal for Spain as one of his top career goals. He said after winning at Roland Garros that this year, he would prefer a gold medal at the Paris Olympics over successfully defending his Wimbledon title.

“The Olympic Games are every four years, and it’s a special tournament where you’re not only playing for yourself, but for a country, representing every Spaniard,” the No. 2-ranked Alcaraz said. “I think this year I’d choose Olympic gold.”

The 38-year-old Nadal, who will also play singles, already owns Olympic gold medals in singles (2008) and doubles (2016 with Marc López) to go alongside his 22 Grand Slam titles.

Nadal, who lost to Alexander Zverev in the first round at Roland Garros this year, said this is likely his last year on tour after a series of injuries.

The other Spain players in the men’s Olympic team will be Pablo Carreno Busta, Alejandro Davidovich and Marcel Granollers.

Captain Anabel Medina picked No. 55 Sara Sorribes Tormo and No. 67 Cristina Bucsa — the top-ranked Spanish players — for the women’s team, with Paula Badosa deciding not to compete as she only has two more events to play while using her protected ranking.

The Paris Olympics is scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11.

Related Topics

Rafael Nadal /

Carlos Alcaraz /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Early blossom, Chhetri retirement and a controversial goal: Only agony for India as it bites the dust in FIFA World Cup qualifiers
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz to play doubles for Spain in Paris Olympics
    AP
  3. Slovenian Benjamin Sesko extends RB Leipzig stay ahead of Euro 2024
    Reuters
  4. India vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30pm IST; Winner goes through to Super 8 from Group A
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ortho-One Academy to organise Series-4 Symposia on The Aging Knee and The Athletic Knee in Coimbatore
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz to play doubles for Spain in Paris Olympics
    AP
  2. Britain’s Andy Murray unsure of Paris 2024 Olympics participation
    Reuters
  3. Sumit Nagal moves to pre-quarterfinals of ATP Challenger in Italy; Achieves career-high ranking of 73
    PTI
  4. Roland Garros in race to finish Paris 2024 makeover
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024: Lebanon’s Hassan and Montenegro’s Kovinic awarded ‘Universality Places’ into Olympic Games
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Early blossom, Chhetri retirement and a controversial goal: Only agony for India as it bites the dust in FIFA World Cup qualifiers
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz to play doubles for Spain in Paris Olympics
    AP
  3. Slovenian Benjamin Sesko extends RB Leipzig stay ahead of Euro 2024
    Reuters
  4. India vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30pm IST; Winner goes through to Super 8 from Group A
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ortho-One Academy to organise Series-4 Symposia on The Aging Knee and The Athletic Knee in Coimbatore
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment