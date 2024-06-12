MagazineBuy Print

Britain’s Andy Murray unsure of Paris 2024 Olympics participation

The two-time Olympic champion recently bowed out of the French Open in the first round in a straight-set defeat to Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka in singles.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 13:49 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Britain's Andy Murray failed to go past the first round in both men's singles and doubles at the recently concluded French Open.
Britain’s Andy Murray failed to go past the first round in both men’s singles and doubles at the recently concluded French Open. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Britain’s Andy Murray failed to go past the first round in both men’s singles and doubles at the recently concluded French Open. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Andy Murray may opt out of challenging for a third Olympic gold medal at the Paris Games next month if he is not selected to play in the doubles tournament, Britain’s former world number one said.

The three-time Grand Slam winner and twice Olympic champion is eligible to compete in the singles at the Games with two places reserved for players who have previously won a Grand Slam or Olympics tournament.

However, Murray could miss out on the doubles at Paris with Britain set to send Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski instead.

“I need to see what happens with the Olympics,” he told reporters after his 6-3, 6-4 defeat to Marcos Giron at the Stuttgart Open on Tuesday.

“I’m not 100% sure what the situation is there with the doubles yet and whether or not I will play if I just get in the singles. I don’t know,” he mused.

“My body didn’t feel great playing on the clay in the last month or so. I had quite a few issues with my back, so I don’t know if I would go just for singles.”

“I need to wait a little bit and see on that,” added the 37-year-old, who lost in the first round of the French Open doubles alongside Daniel Evans.

The tennis tournament at the Olympics will take place at Roland Garros from July 27-August 4.

