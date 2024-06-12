MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Germany calls up Emre Can to replace sick Alexander Pavlovic for European Championship

The 20-year-old Pavlovic had a breakout season for Bayern Munich and was one of the few bright spots in a rare trophyless campaign for his club.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 17:22 IST , Herzogenaurach - 1 MIN READ

AFP
The 20-year-old Pavlovic had a breakout season for Bayern Munich.
The 20-year-old Pavlovic had a breakout season for Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

The 20-year-old Pavlovic had a breakout season for Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Euro 2024 hosts Germany has called up Emre Can to replace Aleksandar Pavlovic for the tournament, who misses out through tonsillitis, the DFB confirmed on Wednesday.

Can, who captained Borussia Dortmund in its Champions League loss to Real Madrid in June, made his Germany debut in 2015 but had not played for his country since September 2023.

The former Liverpool and Juventus midfielder has played 43 times for Germany, scoring one goal.

A DFB representative said at a press conference at Germany’s Euro 2024 base in Herzogenaurach on Wednesday that Can’s call-up at Pavlovic’s expense was “a decision made by the coaching team” including head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

ALSO READ | Euro 2024: Stadium in Munich to display rainbow colours during tournament opener

Bayern Munich midfielder Pavlovic was called up for the first time in March this year but missed both friendlies against France and the Netherlands with a similar problem.

Pavlovic, 20, played in Germany’s 0-0 draw with Ukraine but missed Friday’s 2-1 win over Greece.

Born in Munich, the Bayern youth product made his Bundesliga debut in October and was also eligible to play for Serbia. He was a surprise call-up, brought into the side at the expense of experienced club teammate Leon Goretzka.

Related stories

Related Topics

Emre Can /

Julian Nagelsmann /

Germany /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs USA Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: IND takes on USA in New York, winner qualifies for super eight stage; Predicted XIs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Germany calls up Emre Can to replace sick Alexander Pavlovic for European Championship
    AFP
  3. Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz to play doubles for Spain in Paris Olympics
    AP
  4. WI vs NZ head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs New Zealand overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: Gagan Narang credits systematic selection trials as India fields shooting contingent for Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Germany calls up Emre Can to replace sick Alexander Pavlovic for European Championship
    AFP
  2. Euro 2024: French referee Turpin to handle opening match between Germany and Scotland in Munich
    AFP
  3. AIFF at Stimac’s mercy over his future after handing contract till 2026
    Aashin Prasad
  4. ISL: Valpuia signs contract extension with Mumbai City FC
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC partners with FanCode to stream Asian football tournaments in India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs USA Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: IND takes on USA in New York, winner qualifies for super eight stage; Predicted XIs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Germany calls up Emre Can to replace sick Alexander Pavlovic for European Championship
    AFP
  3. Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz to play doubles for Spain in Paris Olympics
    AP
  4. WI vs NZ head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs New Zealand overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: Gagan Narang credits systematic selection trials as India fields shooting contingent for Olympics
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment