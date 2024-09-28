MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A 2024-25: Theo Hernandez goes level’s record of Maldini as 10-man Milan beats Lecce 3-0

A largely uneventful first-half sprung to life when Morata gave Milan the lead in the 38th minute and within the next five minutes, the lead was tripled by Pulisic and Theo Hernandez.

Published : Sep 28, 2024 08:59 IST , Milan - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
With 29 goals to his name, the French left-back equalled Paolo Maldini as the defender with the most goals scored for Milan in Serie A history.
With 29 goals to his name, the French left-back equalled Paolo Maldini as the defender with the most goals scored for Milan in Serie A history. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

With 29 goals to his name, the French left-back equalled Paolo Maldini as the defender with the most goals scored for Milan in Serie A history. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

AC Milan beat Lecce 3-0 in Serie A on Friday as Alvaro Morata, Theo Hernandez and Christian Pulisic sealed the win just before the break, scoring all goals inside five minutes.

Milan, which travels to Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday, provisionally moved up to second in the standings on 11 points, level with leader Torino which hosts Lazio on Sunday.

A largely uneventful first-half sprung to life when Morata gave Milan the lead in the 38th minute with a towering header, nodding home a Hernandez free kick before the ball bounced in off the inside of the bar.

The Spain striker scored his second goal for Milan after he had netted in their season-opening 2-2 draw against Torino.

Hernandez doubled the advantage three minutes later with a shot into the roof of the net from a precise low cross by Rafael Leao.

With 29 goals to his name, the French left-back equalled Paolo Maldini as the defender with the most goals scored for Milan in Serie A history.

Pulisic added a third two minutes from halftime as he got to the rebound and struck into the middle of the net, moments after Tammy Abraham hit the post.

ALSO READ: Juventus boss Motta relishing return to former club Genoa

Lecce looked good throughout the game as it searched for chances on counter-attack and had overall 16 attempts compared to 15 by Milan.

The host side, however, continued to push and Ruben Loftus-Cheek hit the bar in the second half.

Milan was left with 10 men in the 80th minute after substitute Davide Bartesaghi was sent off for his tackle on Lecce winger Lameck Banda five minutes after coming on in place of Hernandez.

Milan, which beat Venezia 4-0 in its previous home game, has scored three or more first-half goals in two consecutive home games for the first time since 2009.

Lecce, which last beat Milan at San Siro in Serie A in October 1997 (2-1), remained one place above the relegation zone with five points.

It travels to fourth-placed Udinese next, on October 5.

Milan, which had secured a hard-fought 2-1 derby win over Inter Milan last weekend, visits Fiorentina in Serie A on Octpber 6.

Related Topics

AC Milan /

Theo Hernandez /

Lecce /

Christian Pulisic /

Alvaro Morata

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A 2024-25: Theo Hernandez goes level’s record of Maldini as 10-man Milan beats Lecce 3-0
    Reuters
  2. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Start of play delayed due to rain; BAN 107/3 at Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  3. Juventus reports 199 million euro FY loss but sees operating breakeven at hand
    Reuters
  4. Lisa Sthalekar: Between India and Australia, Aussies still have a slight edge
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. The Hundred draws flak from former IPL chairman Lalit Modi
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A 2024-25: Theo Hernandez goes level’s record of Maldini as 10-man Milan beats Lecce 3-0
    Reuters
  2. Juventus reports 199 million euro FY loss but sees operating breakeven at hand
    Reuters
  3. Ligue 1 2024-25: France youngster Barcola continues to impress as PSG wins 3-1 against Rennes
    Reuters
  4. WSL 2024-25: Reiten scores twice as Women’s Super League champion Chelsea hammers Crystal Palace 7-0
    Reuters
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez ruled out of matches against Venezuela and Bolivia
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A 2024-25: Theo Hernandez goes level’s record of Maldini as 10-man Milan beats Lecce 3-0
    Reuters
  2. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Start of play delayed due to rain; BAN 107/3 at Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  3. Juventus reports 199 million euro FY loss but sees operating breakeven at hand
    Reuters
  4. Lisa Sthalekar: Between India and Australia, Aussies still have a slight edge
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. The Hundred draws flak from former IPL chairman Lalit Modi
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment