MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WSL 2024-25: Reiten scores twice as Women’s Super League champion Chelsea hammers Crystal Palace 7-0

Things are already looking ominous for Palace, which is bottom of the 12-team table with no goals scored and 11 conceded after its first two top-flight games.

Published : Sep 28, 2024 08:23 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Chelsea’s Guro Reiten celebrates scoring against Crystal Palace in the Women’s Super League.
Chelsea’s Guro Reiten celebrates scoring against Crystal Palace in the Women’s Super League. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Chelsea’s Guro Reiten celebrates scoring against Crystal Palace in the Women’s Super League. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Reigning Women’s Super League champion Chelsea scored six second-half goals as it thrashed newscomer Crystal Palace 7-0 on Friday to take an early lead in the table ahead of the rest of the weekend’s fixtures.

After slumping to a 4-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur in its opening game last weekend, Palace looked reasonably comfortable defending in the early stages, but Chelsea, which beat Aston Villa 2-0 in its first league game, broke its resistance with an Aggie Beever-Jones goal in the 38th minute.

It all fell apart after the break for the Eagles, with Chelsea fullback Lucy Bronze, who signed in the off-season after her contract at Barcelona expired, making it two in the 48th minute with a perfectly-placed rising strike, and it only got worse from there for the home side.

ALSO READ: UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage draw: Arsenal, Bayern Munich in same group; Barcelona to face Manchester City

Lauren James added the third before the hour mark with a close-range finish and winger Guro Reiten and defender Nathalie Bjorn then added two more in the space of a few minutes.

Reiten helped herself to another goal in the 90th minute to make it 6-0, and Catarina Macario completed the rout with a stoppage-time goal to send the Blues top with a perfect six points after two games, three ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion, which travels to take on Manchester City on Sunday.

Things are already looking ominous for Palace, which is bottom of the 12-team table with no goals scored and 11 conceded after its first two top-flight games.

Related Topics

Women's Football /

Women's Super League /

WSL /

Lauren James /

Lucy Bronze

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WSL 2024-25: Reiten scores twice as Women’s Super League champion Chelsea hammers Crystal Palace 7-0
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage draw: Arsenal, Bayern Munich in same group; Barcelona to face Manchester City
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: BAN resumes on 107/3 after rain forces early Stumps on first day
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bundesliga 2024-25: Guirassy brace guides Dortmund to 4-2 comeback win over Bochum
    Reuters
  5. Billie Jean King becomes first individual female athlete to receive Congressional Gold Medal
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. WSL 2024-25: Reiten scores twice as Women’s Super League champion Chelsea hammers Crystal Palace 7-0
    Reuters
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez ruled out of matches against Venezuela and Bolivia
    AP
  3. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 venues to be announced on September 28 despite opposition from Europe
    AFP
  4. Christine Sinclair announces retirement from professional football at the end of the NWSL season
    AP
  5. Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Angelo Gabriel, Cristiano Ronaldo on target as Al Nassr cruises past Al Wehda
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WSL 2024-25: Reiten scores twice as Women’s Super League champion Chelsea hammers Crystal Palace 7-0
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage draw: Arsenal, Bayern Munich in same group; Barcelona to face Manchester City
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: BAN resumes on 107/3 after rain forces early Stumps on first day
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bundesliga 2024-25: Guirassy brace guides Dortmund to 4-2 comeback win over Bochum
    Reuters
  5. Billie Jean King becomes first individual female athlete to receive Congressional Gold Medal
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment