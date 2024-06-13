The draws for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2025 Qualifiers and AFC U-20 Asian Cup China PR 2025 Qualifiers were held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday, June 13, 2024.
In the AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers, India was drawn alongside IR Iran, Mongolia and Laos in Group G, which will be hosted by Laos between September 21-29, 2024.
In the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers, India was drawn alongside Thailand, Brunei Darussalam and Turkmenistan in Group D, which will be hosted by Thailand between October 19-27, 2024.
READ MORE | AFC U-17, U-20 Asian Cup 2025: All you need to know about the draw, qualification format, India’s position, streaming info
AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers 2025 Groups:
AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers 2025 Groups:
India will aim to qualify for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup for the fourth successive time. In its last finals appearance in 2023 in Thailand, the Blue Colts were eliminated in the group stage. India has twice reached the quarter-finals at the AFC U-17 Asian Cup - in 2002 and 2018, the team’s best showing.
Before the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers, India will participate in the SAFF U-17 Championship, to be held in Bhutan between September 18-28, 2024.
India will aim to qualify for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup for the first time since hosting the tournament in 2006. Its best result at the tournament was joint champions alongside Iran in 1974.
Before the AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers, India will participate in the SAFF U-20 Championship, to be held in Nepal between August 16-28, 2024.
Latest on Sportstar
- UFC Fight Night: Tatsuro Taira holds the edge against Alex Perez in battle of contrasts
- Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic resigns after taking club to UEFA Champions League final
- BAN vs NED Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST; Bangladesh up against Netherlands in Group D match; When, where to watch?
- India drawn with Iran, Mongolia, Laos in AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers
- Tiger, Morikawa among early starters as US Open begins
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE