India drawn with Iran, Mongolia, Laos in AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers

The draws for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2025 Qualifiers and AFC U-20 Asian Cup China PR 2025 Qualifiers were held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

In the AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers, India was drawn alongside IR Iran, Mongolia and Laos in Group G, which will be hosted by Laos between September 21-29, 2024.

In the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers, India was drawn alongside Thailand, Brunei Darussalam and Turkmenistan in Group D, which will be hosted by Thailand between October 19-27, 2024.

AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers 2025 Groups: Group A: IR Iran, Jordan (H), Syria, Hong Kong, China, DPR Korea Group B: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia (H), Philippines, Macau Group C: Korea Republic, China PR (H), Bahrain, Bhutan, Maldives Group D: Thailand (H), India, Brunei Darussalam, Turkmenistan Group E: Uzbekistan, Iraq, Chinese Taipei (H), Palestine Group F: Japan, Qatar (H), Mongolia, Nepal Group G: Australia, Indonesia, Kuwait (H), Northern Mariana Islands Group H: Malaysia, Laos (H), United Arab Emirates, Lebanon Group I: Yemen, Vietnam (H), Kyrgyz Republic, Myanmar Group J: Tajikistan, Oman, Singapore (H), Guam

AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers 2025 Groups: Group A: Vietnam (H), Syria, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Guam Group B: Uzbekistan, Bahrain, Chinese Taipei (H), Cambodia, Nepal Group C: Korea Republic, Lebanon, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait (H), Northern Mariana Islands Group D: Australia, Saudi Arabia (H), Palestine, Afghanistan, Macau Group E: Tajikistan (H), Oman, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, DPR Korea Group F: Indonesia (H), Yemen, Timor-Leste, Maldives Group G: IR Iran, Mongolia, India, Laos (H) Group H: Iraq, Thailand (H), Philippines, Brunei Darussalam Group I: Japan, Kyrgyz Republic (H), Myanmar, Turkmenistan Group J: Jordan, Qatar (H), Singapore, Hong Kong, China

India will aim to qualify for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup for the fourth successive time. In its last finals appearance in 2023 in Thailand, the Blue Colts were eliminated in the group stage. India has twice reached the quarter-finals at the AFC U-17 Asian Cup - in 2002 and 2018, the team’s best showing.

Before the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers, India will participate in the SAFF U-17 Championship, to be held in Bhutan between September 18-28, 2024.

India will aim to qualify for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup for the first time since hosting the tournament in 2006. Its best result at the tournament was joint champions alongside Iran in 1974.

Before the AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers, India will participate in the SAFF U-20 Championship, to be held in Nepal between August 16-28, 2024.