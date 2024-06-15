MagazineBuy Print

ISL: Muhammed Nemil extends FC Goa contract with a three-year deal

The 22-year-old has played 33 matches and scored seven goals for FC Goa during his time with the Gaurs so far.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 12:57 IST , CHENNAI - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Muhammed Nemil emerged as joint-second top goal scorer in the 2021 Durand Cup, which FC Goa eventually lifted.
Muhammed Nemil emerged as joint-second top goal scorer in the 2021 Durand Cup, which FC Goa eventually lifted. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

Muhammed Nemil emerged as joint-second top goal scorer in the 2021 Durand Cup, which FC Goa eventually lifted. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

FC Goa on Saturday announced that midfielder Muhammed Nemil has extended his stay at the club, putting pen-to-paper on a new three-year contract.

The 22-year-old who has played 33 matches and scored seven goals for FC Goa, expressed his enthusiasm about the extension, “I’m absolutely delighted to continue my journey with FC Goa. This club has become my second home, and I am excited about the future and what we can achieve together.”

After signing in 2020, Nemil spent a season on loan with the Marcet Academy in Spain. His return saw him make an immediate impact, finishing as the joint-second top goal-scorer in the Durand Cup 2021 as Goa emerged champions.

The youngster made his Indian Super League (ISL) debut later that year, and has featured in all of the club’s Durand Cup, ISL, and Super Cup campaigns since then.

FC Goa’s head coach Manolo Marquez also shared his thoughts on the Kerala-based lad. “There is no doubt that Nemil is an exceptionally talented player. His ability to play with both feet and his powerful shots make him a significant asset,” the Spaniard said.

“The challenge for him now is to maintain consistency, but we believe in his potential to be a decisive player for us in the coming seasons. This extension reflects our confidence in his abilities and our vision for success and trophies,” he concluded.

