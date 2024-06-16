AUS vs SCO Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland seeks upset vs Australia to seal Super Eight berth; Toss at 5:30 AM

- June 16, 2024 05:17GROUP B POINTS TABLE
- June 16, 2024 05:08Probable playing 11s
AUS: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
SCO: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal
- June 16, 2024 04:47SQUADS
AUSTRALIA
Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short
SCOTLAND
Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal
- June 16, 2024 04:40Live Streaming Info
How to watch Australia vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?
The Australia vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch Australia vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match online in India?
The Australia vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
- June 16, 2024 04:30Welcome!
Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the T20 World Cup game between Australia and Scotland.
