Live

AUS vs SCO Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland seeks upset vs Australia to seal Super Eight berth; Toss at 5:30 AM

AUS vs SCO Live Score: Catch the live score and updates from the T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and Scotland being played at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

Updated : Jun 16, 2024 05:17 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and Scotland being played at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet.

  • June 16, 2024 05:17
    GROUP B POINTS TABLE


  • June 16, 2024 05:08
    Probable playing 11s

    AUS: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

    SCO: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal

  • June 16, 2024 04:47
    SQUADS

    AUSTRALIA

    Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short

    SCOTLAND

    Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

  • June 16, 2024 04:40
    Live Streaming Info

    How to watch Australia vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

    The Australia vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India. 

    How to watch Australia vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match online in India?

    The Australia vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

  • June 16, 2024 04:30
    Welcome!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the T20 World Cup game between Australia and Scotland. 

