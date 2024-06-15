MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2026 Automatic Qualification: Which teams have qualified automatically for tournament in India and Sri Lanka?

All the teams that qualify for the Super Eight stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup will secure automatic qualification for the 2026 tournament, while the other spots will be decided based on the ICC rankings as of June 30, 2024.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 19:21 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
USA has qualified for the next T20 World Cup, to be held in India and Sri Lanka.
USA has qualified for the next T20 World Cup, to be held in India and Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
infoIcon

USA has qualified for the next T20 World Cup, to be held in India and Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 2026 T20 World Cup, to he held in India and Sri Lanka, will also be a 20-team tournament, just like the 2024 edition. A total of 12 teams will qualify for the tournament automatically, including hosts India and Sri Lanka.

All the teams that qualify for the Super Eight stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup will secure automatic qualification for the 2026 tournament, while the other spots will be decided based on the ICC rankings as of June 30, 2024.

So far, United States of America, Australia, Afghanistan, West Indies and South Africa have qualified for the T20 World Cup 2026 by virtue of making it to the Super Eight of the 2024 edition. By the time all the Super Eight spots are booked, nine teams will have secured automatic qualification (Super Eight teams + Sri Lanka). The Lankans failed to make it to the Super Eight but have qualified for the next T20 World Cup by virtue of being co-host.

With nine automatic spots booked, three teams will rely on ICC T20I rankings for qualifying for the next event.

The rest of the eight spots will be decided via the regional qualifiers tournaments.

TEAMS THAT HAVE QUALIFIED FOR T20 WORLD CUP 2026
India, Sri Lanka, United States of America, Australia, Afghanistan, West Indies and South Africa.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs NAM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss, Playing XI at 10 PM IST; England faces Namibia with Super Eight qualification on the line
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Wet outfield delays toss in IND vs CAN; Next inspection at 8:00 PM IST; Florida weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Hungary vs Switzerland in pictures, Euro 2024: Real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2026 Automatic Qualification: Which teams have qualified automatically for tournament in India and Sri Lanka?
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Canada, Florida weather live updates, T20 World Cup: IND v CAN toss delayed due to wet outfield
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. T20 World Cup 2026 Automatic Qualification: Which teams have qualified automatically for tournament in India and Sri Lanka?
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Wet outfield delays toss in IND vs CAN; Next inspection at 8:00 PM IST; Florida weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pakistan Cricket Board to enforce two-NOCs policy strictly after flop show at T20 World Cup 2024
    PTI
  4. T20 World Cup: Mujeeb Ur Rahman ruled out of Afghanistan WC squad
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: USA qualifies for Super Eight after washout against Ireland; Pakistan knocked out
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs NAM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss, Playing XI at 10 PM IST; England faces Namibia with Super Eight qualification on the line
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Wet outfield delays toss in IND vs CAN; Next inspection at 8:00 PM IST; Florida weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Hungary vs Switzerland in pictures, Euro 2024: Real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2026 Automatic Qualification: Which teams have qualified automatically for tournament in India and Sri Lanka?
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Canada, Florida weather live updates, T20 World Cup: IND v CAN toss delayed due to wet outfield
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment