T20 World Cup 2026 Automatic Qualification: Which teams have qualified automatically for tournament in India and Sri Lanka?

The 2026 T20 World Cup, to he held in India and Sri Lanka, will also be a 20-team tournament, just like the 2024 edition. A total of 12 teams will qualify for the tournament automatically, including hosts India and Sri Lanka.

All the teams that qualify for the Super Eight stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup will secure automatic qualification for the 2026 tournament, while the other spots will be decided based on the ICC rankings as of June 30, 2024.

So far, United States of America, Australia, Afghanistan, West Indies and South Africa have qualified for the T20 World Cup 2026 by virtue of making it to the Super Eight of the 2024 edition. By the time all the Super Eight spots are booked, nine teams will have secured automatic qualification (Super Eight teams + Sri Lanka). The Lankans failed to make it to the Super Eight but have qualified for the next T20 World Cup by virtue of being co-host.

With nine automatic spots booked, three teams will rely on ICC T20I rankings for qualifying for the next event.

The rest of the eight spots will be decided via the regional qualifiers tournaments.

TEAMS THAT HAVE QUALIFIED FOR T20 WORLD CUP 2026 India, Sri Lanka, United States of America, Australia, Afghanistan, West Indies and South Africa.