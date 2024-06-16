MagazineBuy Print

AUS vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland registers highest T20 WC total during match against Australia

Riding on Brandon McMullen's 34-ball 60, laced with two fours and six sixes, the Scots put up 180 for five in twenty overs, beating the previous record of 176 for five against Ireland in Hobart in 2022.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 07:39 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Brandon McMullen of Scotland bats as Matthew Wade of Australia keeps during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between Australia and Scotland.
Brandon McMullen of Scotland bats as Matthew Wade of Australia keeps during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between Australia and Scotland. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Brandon McMullen of Scotland bats as Matthew Wade of Australia keeps during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between Australia and Scotland. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Scotland registered its highest ever total in the T20 World Cup during the 2024 Group B fixture against Australia at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia on Sunday.

Riding on Brandon McMullen’s 34-ball 60, laced with two fours and six sixes, the Scots put up 180 for five in twenty overs, beating the previous record of 176 for five against Ireland in Hobart in 2022.

Scotland’s total of 180 is also the highest score by an associate nation against Australia in the T20 World Cup.

Scotland’s highest scores in T20 World Cups
1. 180/5 vs Australia (Gros Islet; 2024)
2. 176/5 vs Ireland (Hobart; 2022)
3. 165/9 vs PNG (Al Amerat; 2021)
4. 160/5 vs West Indies (Hobart; 2022)
5. 157/5 vs Namibia (Bridgetown; 2024)

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Scotland /

Australia

