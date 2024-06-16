AUS vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland registers highest T20 WC total during match against Australia

Scotland registered its highest ever total in the T20 World Cup during the 2024 Group B fixture against Australia at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia on Sunday.

Riding on Brandon McMullen’s 34-ball 60, laced with two fours and six sixes, the Scots put up 180 for five in twenty overs, beating the previous record of 176 for five against Ireland in Hobart in 2022.

Scotland’s total of 180 is also the highest score by an associate nation against Australia in the T20 World Cup.