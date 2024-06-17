Euro 2024: Scotland’s Porteous banned for two games for tackle on Gundogan

UEFA has banned Scotland defender Ryan Porteous for two games for “serious rough play” for his studs-up tackle on Ilkay Gundogan during the Scots’ 5-1 thrashing by Germany in the Euro 2024 opening match on Friday.
Germany was leading 2-0 when Porteous was shown a red card on the stroke of halftime after lunging in with a two-footed challenge on Gundogan inside the box.
Kai Havertz converted the resulting penalty. Porteous will sit out Scotland’s games against Switzerland on Wednesday and Hungary on Sunday.
Scotland is hoping to get past the group stage in a major finals for the first time.
