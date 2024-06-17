MagazineBuy Print

La Liga: Spanish great Sergio Ramos set to leave Sevilla

The 38-year-old Ramos racked up 37 appearances for Sevilla as it struggled to 14th in La Liga, getting through three coaches on the way.

Published : Jun 17, 2024 19:22 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Sevilla’s Sergio Ramos gestures during a Spanish La Liga match between Sevilla and FC Barcelona at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
Sevilla's Sergio Ramos gestures during a Spanish La Liga match between Sevilla and FC Barcelona at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. | Photo Credit: AP
Sevilla’s Sergio Ramos gestures during a Spanish La Liga match between Sevilla and FC Barcelona at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. | Photo Credit: AP

Veteran Spanish defender Sergio Ramos has told hometown club Sevilla his second stint with the team is over after just one season, the La Liga outfit said on Monday.

“Sergio Ramos has informed Sevilla FC that he will not stay next season,” the club said in a statement.

“The club wishes to thank Sergio for the commitment, leadership and dedication that he has demonstrated this season, and wishes him the best for future.”

In a career spanning over 20 years, Ramos carved himself a place in football history, winning the 2010 World Cup and two European championships with Spain as well as four Champions League titles with Real Madrid before going back to help struggling Sevilla survive a tricky season.

The 38-year-old Ramos racked up 37 appearances for Sevilla as it struggled to 14th in La Liga, getting through three coaches on the way.

Ramos left Sevilla at 19 for a 15-year spell at Real Madrid in 2005. He then spent two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain.

The inspirational defender has yet to reveal his destination for next season

The record seven-time Europa League winning team said Ramos would bid farewell to fans on Tuesday after informing them on Monday his dream return to the club who brought him on from youth level was over.

Sevilla captain and record appearance-maker Jesus Navas, also 38, left the club two weeks ago after 17 seasons.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sergio Ramos /

Sevilla /

Real Madrid /

La Liga /

Jesus Navas

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
