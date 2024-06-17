Romania vs Ukraine, Euro 2024: Pichichi winner Dovbyk disappoints; Talking points from the ROU v UKR clash

Romania beat Ukraine 3-0 in its Group E opening clash at Euro 2024 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Sportstar looks at the top talking points from the Euro 2024 Group E match between Romania and Ukraine.

Pichichi winner in action for Ukraine

Artem Dovbyk, Ukraine’s striker recently came into limelight being the LaLiga top scorer this season for Girona with 24 goals.

Till now, Dovbyk has made 28 appearances for Ukraine and has scored 10 goals for the national team however it was a disappointing night for him as he fired blanks against Romania.

National pride in limelight

Ukraine players stood with the their flags draped around their shoulders ahead of the kick-off. Ukraine is in a war-torn state after Russia’s invasion and hence the players have stated that they are playing for their soldiers and citizens to give them something to celebrate.

The stats are all square!

Romania and Ukraine have played six games in total and have won three clashes each making this a cagey affair. With Belgium as favourite to top their Group, both sides will be determined to claim all three points this match and solidify themselves for a top-two spot.

Ukraine’s captain on the bench

Ukraine’s captain for Euro 2024, Andriy Yarmolenko is on the substitutes bench. Taras Stepanenko is the captain for today’s clash against Romania.

Stanciu becomes first Saudi Pro League player to score in Euro 2024

Nicolae Stanciu scored in the 29th minute to give Romania the lead against Ukraine and became the first player from the Saudi Pro League to score in this Euros.

After a mistake from Ukraine’s Andriy Lunin, the ball went straight to Romania after which Stanciu curled the ball in the top corner from outside the box giving his side a crucial lead.

Stanciu plays for the Saudi Pro League club Damac and has clashed multiple times against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr.

Romanian captain is shining on Euro debut

22-year-old captain Radu Dragusin made his Euro debut against Ukraine and he led his side from the back with a clean sheet.

Romania breaks an unusual record

Romania recorded its biggest ever victory in a major tournament (World Cup/EURO), while its 29% possession is the lowest on record (since 1980) for a winning side in a match at the UEFA European Championship.