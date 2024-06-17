Romania vs Ukraine highlights, ROU 3-0 UKR, Euro 2024: Tricolorii notches statement win in Group E opener

Read Sportstar’s highlights of the Euro 2024 Group E match between Romania and Ukraine at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Head-to-head record
Played: 6
Romania wins: 3
Draw: 0
Ukraine wins: 3
Romania starting line-up (4-1-4-1)
Nita (GK); Ratiu, Dragusin, Burc, Bancu; M. Marin; Man, R. Marin, Stanciu (C), Coman; Dragus
Ukraine starting line-up (4-2-3-1)
PREVIEW
While Romania cruised through the qualifying stages and topped their group, it faces a stern test in its return to the European Championship finals after eight years when it takes on an experienced and motivated Ukraine side on Monday.
Ukraine, making its fourth straight Euros appearance, has a talented squad with players such as Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk and a fierce desire to put on a performance to give supporters facing war at home something to cheer.
With manager Serhiy Rebrov’s side appearing in its first major tournament since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, the former player underlined the importance of its opening Group E clash at the Munich Football Arena.
Read full preview HERE
When and where will the Romania vs Ukraine Euro 2024 match kick-off?
The Romania vs Ukraine Euro 2024 match will kick-off at 6:30 PM IST on Monday, June 17, at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Romania vs Ukraine Euro 2024 match in India?
The Romania vs Ukraine Euro 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where can you live stream the Romania vs Ukraine Euro 2024 match in India?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website
