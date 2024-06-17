Romania and Ukraine clash in its Group E opening clash at Euro 2024 at the at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Nicolae Stanciu scored in the 29th minute to give Romania the lead against Ukraine and became the first player from the Saudi Pro League to score in this Euros.

After a mistake from Ukraine’s Andriy Lunin, the ball went straight to Romania after which Stanciu curled the ball in the top corner from outside the box giving his side a crucial lead.

Stanciu plays for the Saudi Pro League club Damac and has clashed multiple times against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr.

The Romanian has scored six goals and provided seven assists for Damac across all competitions. In 70 appearances he scored 14 goals for his national side. This was Stanciu’s first goal ever in the Euros.