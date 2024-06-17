Euro 2024: Switzerland changes training base due to bad quality turf

Switzerland’s squad has had to move their Euro 2024 training sessions ahead of Wednesday’s Group A clash with Scotland because of the poor quality of the turf at their camp.

Murat Yakin’s team had been based at the home of lower-tier German club Stuttgarter Kickers but the newly laid turf began to die out, raising fears of players getting injured.

Switzerland have now switched to the training base of VFB Stuttgart while the problems are rectified.

“The roots of the grass have died in several places. Therefore, we will train Monday and Tuesday on the VFB Stuttgart training pitch at Robert-Schlienz-Stadion, which is in good condition,” the Swiss federation said in a statement.

“Following the Scotland game, it is planned to train on the new pitch at the Stadion auf der Waldau. However, the condition of the new grass needs to be checked on Thursday,” the statement said.

Switzerland opened with a 3-1 victory over Hungary and will book a last-16 place if it beats Scotland in Cologne.