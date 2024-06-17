MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Switzerland changes training base due to bad quality turf

Switzerland opened with a 3-1 victory over Hungary and will book a last-16 place if it beats Scotland in Cologne.

Published : Jun 17, 2024 16:20 IST , DUESSELDORF - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Switzerland’s Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas and Denis Zakaria during training.
Switzerland’s Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas and Denis Zakaria during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Switzerland’s Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas and Denis Zakaria during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Switzerland’s squad has had to move their Euro 2024 training sessions ahead of Wednesday’s Group A clash with Scotland because of the poor quality of the turf at their camp.

Murat Yakin’s team had been based at the home of lower-tier German club Stuttgarter Kickers but the newly laid turf began to die out, raising fears of players getting injured.

Switzerland have now switched to the training base of VFB Stuttgart while the problems are rectified.

ALSO READ | UEFA wants to keep Russian flags at bay for Ukraine’s opening game

“The roots of the grass have died in several places. Therefore, we will train Monday and Tuesday on the VFB Stuttgart training pitch at Robert-Schlienz-Stadion, which is in good condition,” the Swiss federation said in a statement.

“Following the Scotland game, it is planned to train on the new pitch at the Stadion auf der Waldau. However, the condition of the new grass needs to be checked on Thursday,” the statement said.

Switzerland opened with a 3-1 victory over Hungary and will book a last-16 place if it beats Scotland in Cologne.

Related stories

Related Topics

Switzerland /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs AFG LIVE Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies v Afghanistan match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Switzerland changes training base due to bad quality turf
    Reuters
  3. WI vs AFG head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: UEFA wants to keep Russian flags at bay for Ukraine’s opening game
    AP
  5. France looks at spirit of ‘Black, Blanc, Beur’ to win Euro 2024 under captain Kylian Mbappe
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Switzerland changes training base due to bad quality turf
    Reuters
  2. Euro 2024: UEFA wants to keep Russian flags at bay for Ukraine’s opening game
    AP
  3. Euro 2024: Police detains 8 after clash between Serbia and England fans
    AP
  4. France looks at spirit of ‘Black, Blanc, Beur’ to win Euro 2024 under captain Kylian Mbappe
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Austria vs France, Euro 2024: Predicted lineups ahead of the AUT v FRA Group D match; Team news
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs AFG LIVE Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies v Afghanistan match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Switzerland changes training base due to bad quality turf
    Reuters
  3. WI vs AFG head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: UEFA wants to keep Russian flags at bay for Ukraine’s opening game
    AP
  5. France looks at spirit of ‘Black, Blanc, Beur’ to win Euro 2024 under captain Kylian Mbappe
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment