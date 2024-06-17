Football often surpasses the technical gamut of being just a game. It stopped a war in Ivory Coast, became a platform for protest for Iran and, at times, a tool for revolution against establishments.

In 1998, when France, led by Zinedine Zidane, beat defending champion Brazil to win the FIFA World Cup, it became a landmark for the immigrant communities in the country.

A captain of Algerian descent had helped Les Blues win the biggest trophy in international football, which inspired the phrase ‘Black, Blanc, Beur’, which translates to ‘black, white, arab’.

Zidane, the son of immigrant parents, inspired more immigrants to take up the sport, including Kylian Mbappe, who won France’s second World Cup, six years ago. In that team, 15 of the 23 players had African roots.

Kylian Mbappe, who won France's second World Cup in 2018, six years ago, was inspired by Zidane, the son of immigrant parents.

With the 2024 European Championship, which started on June 14, France’s diaspora remains one of its biggest strengths, according to former France captain Patrice Evra.

“Even if they are born in France, the origin may be from Algeria, Senegal or Mali. That diversity is the strength of France,” he said in a select media interaction.

“You can’t say France has one (particular) style of play even if (Didier) Deschamps is a great manager. He has different styles of play and, sometimes, we play a lot with our instincts because of that diversity,” he added.

Politics and football in France

Evra’s comments come at a time when France is embroiled in political turmoil, with the Le Pen family and the National Rally at the centre of it.

The Rally, which will have Marie Le Pen running for president, has been known for its stringent stance against immigration in France – one that has been one of the biggest talent avenues for the French National team.

After calamitous results in the European Union elections, French President Emmanuel Macron dissolved the French parliament and called for snap elections.

According to exit polls, the far-right National Rally to win its highest number of seats and could be in the driving seat to form the government.

“This is a never-seen-before event,” Mbappe, born to immigrant parents, told reporters before their opening match in Euro 2024, “And that is why I want to talk to the whole of the French people, but also the youth.”

In 1998, Jean-Marie Le Pen, the former head of the National Rally and Marie’s father had called the French team – which had several players of foreign descent, including Lillian Thuram, Marcel Desailly and Christian Karembeu – an ‘artificial’ one.

“I know sometimes, some teams try to destabilise us, saying this is an African team and that they are not like French players. But to be honest, it doesn’t matter in the end,” Evra said.

“We swear on the pitch (for France) and also on the streets. I think the streets are really important. When you grow up in France, everyone in the street plays football.”

Evra, who was born in Senegal’s capital to parents of Senegalese and Cape Verdian descent, switched his nationality to France, representing it in two FIFA World Cups and three Euros, including 2016 when Les Blues finished as the runner-up.

Evra switched his nationality to France, representing it in two FIFA World Cups and three Euros, including 2016 when Les Blues finished as the runner-up.

“I never did any academia from the street to stardom, so this is really important, the bond that you have in Paris. You can find so many examples, like Mbappe. It’s just about timing, luck and the right person to see you play there. So all of those ingredients make France even stronger,” he added.

Battle against complacency

France is drawn in Group D, with Netherlands, Austria and Poland, and has not won the tournament since 2000, when its Golden Generation won the World Cup and the Euros in two years.

Coached by a member of that team, Deschamps, the current lot, with the core still being the 2018 World Cup players, has continued to dominate its qualification group, scoring the second-most goals (29 behind Portugal’s 36) among all teams, including a 14-0 thrashing to Gibraltar.

According to Evra, while the form swings the odds in favour of Les Blues, complacency might work against them in Germany.

“I think it’s a tough group. The biggest challenge for France is France itself. If France is too confident, it can have some trouble. No team in this tournament has a better squad than the French national team, but it doesn’t mean you’re going to win the tournament. I’m confident but I don’t want the same thing to happen as the last time,” he added.

In the round of 16 of Euro 2020, France was leading 2-1 for 80 minutes against Switzerland, until Haris Seferovic and Mario Gavranovic scored twice in nine minutes to force the match into extra time, after which Le Blues lost the game 4-5 on penalties.

“We were winning against Switzerland and, after each goal, we were dancing and celebrating too much. Then we drew 3-3 and we lost that in the penalty (shootout),” he sighed.

The player who missed the decisive penalty three years ago – Mbappe – will have a chance to make amends, and will have the captain's band around his arm this time.

The player who missed the decisive penalty three years ago – Mbappe – will have a chance to make amends, and will have the captain’s band around his arm this time.

“We’ve got our heads down and we know just how important the game is, we have prepared as best as possible,” Mbappe said before their Euro 2024 opener.

“It’s up to me as captain and the other senior players to make sure we are not disconnected to the world but we are competing and defending the colours of our country.”

The icon of the banlieues

While the Frenchman has already broken a series of records, including rubbing shoulders with Pele after winning the World Cup, his shoulders would now be heavier, with the pressure to lead the hopes of over 64 million countrymen.

“I think in football, age doesn’t matter anymore. You (can) give the captaincy to a 16-year-old if he has the leadership (skills) of a 30-year-old,” Evra said.

“Mbappe will play his first major tournament as a captain, so it’s a different pressure. If you win, the team wins but if you lose, they’re going to blame the captain.”

Mbappe grew up in the sub-urban areas of Paris, known to most of France as the banlieues, a term along the lines of ghettos for non-white communities in the country that frequent the newspaper headlines with riots, local strikes and crimes.

If you are wondering where to start, you can look up the killing of Nahel Merzouk, a 17-year-old teenager whose murder sparked riots across France in July 2023.

As the country looked for a solution beyond violence, Mbappe came out with a joint statement from the National team seeking peace.

“Since this tragic event, we have been witnessing the expression of popular anger whose substance we understand, but whose form we cannot endorse,” the statement said.

“But on top of this suffering, there is a feeling of being powerless that can turn into self-destruction. Violence solves nothing, even less when it inevitably and tirelessly turns itself against those who express it, their families, loved ones and neighbours.”

Over time, he has become the voice of the banlieues, a beacon of hope, one that proves that the pockets of spatial segregation in France can produce leaders, heroes and above all, inspirational icons for generations to follow.

Before Euro 2024, as players took a firm political stance, Mbappe stood with them – Ousmane Dembele and Marcus Thuram – without naming any political party.

“I share his opinion. I share the same opinion when I spoke about diversity, tolerance and respect,” Mbappe said, before the opener against Austria.

“The game tomorrow is very important. I think that I am well placed to say and I’ve said it until I’m blue in the face, but there is a situation that is even more important than the game.

“Kylian Mbappe is against extreme views and against ideas that divide people. I want to be proud to represent France, I don’t want to represent a country that doesn’t correspond to my values or our values,” he added.

On the field, he has continued to live up to his reputation with his feet doing the talking.

As rumours of his exit from Paris Saint-Germain became a daily weather update on French news channels, he kept scoring and creating goals, for club and country.

With 352 goal contributions (256 goals, 96 assists) for PSG, he has more involvements than any player at the club in this century.

He is the third-highest goalscorer for France, just four behind Thierry Henry and 10 behind Olivier Giroud, and has the second-most assists (27) for the country in the last 50 years.

He is the third-highest goalscorer for France, just four behind Thierry Henry and 10 behind Olivier Giroud.

“We saw how he handled the (transfer) issue with PSG when he was supposed to leave for (Real) Madrid. Every day, he was on the paper and had to justify himself, but his performance was great. He was still scoring goals. So, I think he can handle it,” Evra explained.

But one trophy has remained elusive for the 26-year-old, the European Championship.

“I want to win the Euros. I have to be honest. I won the World Cup. I won the Nations League. That’s the only one that missed me with the national team after I did everything with the national team,” Mbappe told CNN in a recent interview.

“I really want to win this. My first competition as captain, so it’s really important for me and it’s always important for the country and we want them to be proud of us. [It’s] another opportunity to write the history of my country.”

Twenty-six years ago, the year Mbappe was born, a second-generation Frenchman had brought the country together to cement the foundations of ‘black, blanc, beur’.

Mbappe, the son of a Cameroonian father and an Algerian Kabyle mother, has the chance to do it again, this time, in his own words, on a tougher stage, in Germany.