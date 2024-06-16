MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

‘I’m against extremes and divisive ideas’, says Kylian Mbappe ahead of French elections

Mbappe did not explicitly speak out against or in favour of any party ahead of the elections, the first round of which will take place on June 30 with the second round on July 7.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 21:05 IST , Dusseldorf - 2 MINS READ

AFP
File Photo: France’s forward Kylian Mbappe during a press conference.
File Photo: France’s forward Kylian Mbappe during a press conference. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File Photo: France’s forward Kylian Mbappe during a press conference. | Photo Credit: AFP

France superstar and captain Kylian Mbappe on Sunday declared himself “against extremes and divisive ideas” when asked about crucial upcoming legislative elections in the country.

Mbappe did not explicitly speak out against or in favour of any party ahead of the elections, the first round of which will take place on June 30 with the second round on July 7.

However, the striker defended comments made on Saturday by his teammate Marcus Thuram, saying he “had not gone too far” in calling on the country “to fight every day to stop” the far-right National Rally (RN) winning the elections.

“I think this a crucial moment in the history of our country, an unprecedented situation,” Mbappe, 25, said at a press conference in Duesseldorf, where France plays Austria in opening Euro 2024 game on Monday.

“The Euros is very important in our careers, but we are citizens first and foremost and I don’t think we can be disconnected from the world around us,” added Mbappe, an icon in France and who has just signed for Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain.

“Today we can all see that extremists are very close to winning power and we have the opportunity to choose the future of our country.

“That is why I call on all young people to go out and vote, to really be aware of the importance of the situation.

“The country needs to identify with the values of diversity and tolerance. That is undeniable. I really hope we make the right decision.”

It is the first time Mbappe has spoken publicly since far-right parties including the top-scoring RN managed to take almost 40 percent of the vote in France in last week’s EU elections.

President Emmanuel Macron responded to those results by calling the snap poll for the National Assembly, which could see the RN become the biggest party.

After Thuram spoke on Saturday, the French Football Federation issued a statement demanding the team not be subject “to any form of pressure and political use”.

The FFF said that although they respected freedom of expression they “wish (their) neutrality to be respected by all... as well as that of the squad”.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan 0/0; Rizwan, Ayub eye steady start in 107 chase against Ireland
    Team Sportstar
  2. ‘I’m against extremes and divisive ideas’, says Kylian Mbappe ahead of French elections
    AFP
  3. LIVE Slovenia vs Denmark, Euro 2024: Match in pictures; SVN v DEN updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. WATCH, Euro 2024: Christian Eriksen scores goal in first Euro match after cardiac arrest
    Team Sportstar
  5. Slovenia vs Denmark, Euro 2024: Christian Eriksen scores SVN v DEN match in Euros return since cardiac arrest in 2021
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. WATCH, Euro 2024: Christian Eriksen scores goal in first Euro match after cardiac arrest
    Team Sportstar
  2. Slovenia vs Denmark, Euro 2024: Christian Eriksen scores SVN v DEN match in Euros return since cardiac arrest in 2021
    Team Sportstar
  3. Denmark vs Slovenia, Euro 2024: Christian Eriksen’s first Euros start since cardiac arrest; Major talking points from DEN v SVN
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘I’m against extremes and divisive ideas’, says Kylian Mbappe ahead of French elections
    AFP
  5. AUT vs FRA Preview, Euro 2024: France eyes strong start against Austria in pursuit of overdue Euros title
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan 0/0; Rizwan, Ayub eye steady start in 107 chase against Ireland
    Team Sportstar
  2. ‘I’m against extremes and divisive ideas’, says Kylian Mbappe ahead of French elections
    AFP
  3. LIVE Slovenia vs Denmark, Euro 2024: Match in pictures; SVN v DEN updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. WATCH, Euro 2024: Christian Eriksen scores goal in first Euro match after cardiac arrest
    Team Sportstar
  5. Slovenia vs Denmark, Euro 2024: Christian Eriksen scores SVN v DEN match in Euros return since cardiac arrest in 2021
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment