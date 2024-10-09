AFCON qualifiers: Former Ghana coach Appiah plots downfall of Black Stars

Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah hopes to guide Sudan to victory over his country of birth in a crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations matchday 3 qualifier on Thursday.

The off-form Black Stars cannot afford to lose the Group F match in Accra to rivals 50 places lower in the world rankings after making a dismal start in the campaign to reach the finals in Morocco.

Last month, Ghana lost at home to Angola and then surrendered the lead in a draw away to Niger, and sit third in a section where only the top two finishers qualify.

Angola and Sudan are first and second with six and three points respectively after the first two matches in a six-round competition.

Appiah, a 64-year-old who has had two spells as Ghana coach, has impressed with Sudan, a team unable to play at home since last year because of a civil war.

The Sudanese top a 2026 World Cup qualifying group that includes Senegal. They boast a consistent scorer in Mohamed Abdelrahman.

Ghana coach Otto Addo has lost four of his squad to injuries, with Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey the most notable absentee.