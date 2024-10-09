MagazineBuy Print

UEFA Nations League: Trossard aiming to fill De Bruyne’s boots for Belgium

Trossard said he prefers being on the left side of the attack but Jeremy Doku is expected to fill that role. In the absence of De Bruyne, Trossard looks set to be used centrally by coach Domenico Tedesco.

Published : Oct 09, 2024 08:33 IST , BRUSSELS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Belgian midfielder Leandro Trossard will play a pivotal role in the absence of Kevin De Bruyne during the upcoming UEFA Nations League games against Italy and France.
FILE PHOTO: Belgian midfielder Leandro Trossard will play a pivotal role in the absence of Kevin De Bruyne during the upcoming UEFA Nations League games against Italy and France. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
FILE PHOTO: Belgian midfielder Leandro Trossard will play a pivotal role in the absence of Kevin De Bruyne during the upcoming UEFA Nations League games against Italy and France. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Belgium attacker Leandro Trossard is hoping to take his club form with Arsenal to the national team, after returning to the squad for the Nations League matches against Italy and France over the next week.

Trossard is expected to fill the pivotal midfield role that injured Kevin De Bruyne usually plays for the Group A2 matches in Rome on Thursday and then home to France on Monday.

“That hasn’t been discussed with the coach yet, but that will become clear today or tomorrow,” Trossard told a press conference on Tuesday.

“I don’t know yet what position I will play but it’s always nice to be played in your best position. At the European Championship, for example, I had to fill many roles.”

READ | Kane fit for England’s Nations League matches, Konsa, Mainoo and Gibbs-White ruled out

Trossard said he prefers being on the left side of the attack but Jeremy Doku is expected to fill that role. In the absence of De Bruyne, Trossard looks set to be used centrally by coach Domenico Tedesco.

At Arsenal in recent matches, after injury to captain Martin Odegaard, he has played successfully as a second attacker alongside Kai Havertz.

“I feel good, yes,” Trossard said. “Is this my best form ever? I dare not say but I think I’m performing quite consistently at Arsenal.”

The 29-year-old Trossard is back in the squad after a surprise omission for last month’s Nations League games against Israel and France.

Tedesco had called him beforehand to ask him to sit out the pair of matches.

“He said he knew my qualities, wanted to try out new guys and give them some experience. The Nations League offers the opportunity for that. I agreed to that. It was a good agreement.”

Related Topics

Leandro Trossard /

Belgium /

Kevin De Bruyne /

UEFA Nations League

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

