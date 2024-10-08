MagazineBuy Print

Kane fit for England’s Nations League matches, Konsa, Mainoo and Gibbs-White ruled out

England plays Greece at Wembley Stadium on Thursday in the Nations League, and faces Finland three days later. 

Published : Oct 08, 2024 07:42 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Harry Kane has been declared fit for England’s UEFA Nations League matches against Greece and Finland.
FILE PHOTO: Harry Kane has been declared fit for England’s UEFA Nations League matches against Greece and Finland. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Harry Kane has been declared fit for England’s UEFA Nations League matches against Greece and Finland. | Photo Credit: AP

England captain Harry Kane does not have a structural injury and will remain with the national team for its Nations League fixtures, Bayern Munich said on Monday after the striker was examined by Football Association medical staff.

However, England’s FA said Ezri Konsa, Kobbie Mainoo and Morgan Gibbs-White will miss the games against Greece and Finland through injury.

Kane, who has scored 10 goals in eight games across all competitions for the Bundesliga club this season, was competing for a ball when he clashed with an Eintracht Frankfurt player and collapsed to the ground grimacing in pain.

Bayern physios could be seen treating his right leg before he was taken off in the second half of the 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt over the weekend.

Bayern said Kane travelled directly from Frankfurt to England on Monday and the FA medical staff examined the 31-year-old on arrival.

READ | France coach Didier Deschamps delighted as ‘light back on’ for Paul Pogba after doping ban

“All-clear for Harry Kane,” Bayern said in a statement.

“The examination by the England football team medical staff has shown that Harry Kane does not have a structural injury.

“The FC Bayern striker, who was substituted in the Bundesliga match at Eintracht Frankfurt ... will therefore remain with the England squad for the upcoming internationals.”

Aston Villa defender Konsa suffered a hamstring injury just 12 minutes into its 0-0 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.

Mainoo missed Manchester United’s Europa League 3-3 draw with Porto on Thursday with an injury concern, but returned to play against Villa on Sunday and was substituted in the 85th minute.

Gibbs-White picked up an injury in Nottingham Forest’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Sunday.

“No further additions planned at this time,” the FA said in a statement.

England plays Greece at Wembley Stadium on Thursday in the Nations League, and faces Finland three days later. 

