MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former US manager Berhalter named coach of MLS club Chicago Fire

The announcement marks a return to MLS for Berhalter, who served as head coach and sporting director of the Columbus Crew from 2013-2018.

Published : Oct 09, 2024 08:43 IST , TORONTO - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Former US Men’s National Team manager Gregg Berhalter has been appointed as the head coach of Major League Soccer club Chicago Fire.
FILE PHOTO: Former US Men’s National Team manager Gregg Berhalter has been appointed as the head coach of Major League Soccer club Chicago Fire. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Former US Men’s National Team manager Gregg Berhalter has been appointed as the head coach of Major League Soccer club Chicago Fire. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Former US men’s manager Gregg Berhalter has been named head coach and director of football for the Chicago Fire, the Major League Soccer club said on Tuesday.

Berhalter, who was fired in July after the US suffered a humiliating early exit on home soil at the Copa America, will formally begin his new role with the Fire after the conclusion of the 2024 MLS regular season.

The announcement marks a return to MLS for Berhalter, who served as head coach and sporting director of the Columbus Crew from 2013-2018 and led the club to the playoffs in four out of five seasons, including a trip to the MLS Cup in 2015.

“After a thorough and detailed search that included a number of exceptional candidates, it became clear that Gregg Berhalter was the right choice to lead our sporting operations,” Joe Mansueto, Fire owner and chairman, said in a news release.

“His previous success in MLS, where he thrived in a dual role, and his experience leading the US men’s national team over the last six years make him an ideal fit for our vision for the Club moving forward.”

Current Fire head coach Frank Klopas will step down from his position after the team’s final regular season match on October 19 and then transition to a new role as vice president of football.

Related stories

Related Topics

Gregg Berhalter /

Major League Soccer /

MLS

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former US manager Berhalter named coach of MLS club Chicago Fire
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Nations League: Trossard aiming to fill De Bruyne’s boots for Belgium
    Reuters
  3. Women’s Champions League 2024-25: Roma upsets Wolfsburg, Chelsea defeats Real Madrid in a thriller
    AP
  4. Cole Palmer voted England fans’ men’s Player of the Year
    Reuters
  5. IND vs NZ: Injured Kane Williamson doubtful for Test series against India
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Former US manager Berhalter named coach of MLS club Chicago Fire
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Nations League: Trossard aiming to fill De Bruyne’s boots for Belgium
    Reuters
  3. Women’s Champions League 2024-25: Roma upsets Wolfsburg, Chelsea defeats Real Madrid in a thriller
    AP
  4. Cole Palmer voted England fans’ men’s Player of the Year
    Reuters
  5. Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney charged after red card in win over Blackburn
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former US manager Berhalter named coach of MLS club Chicago Fire
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Nations League: Trossard aiming to fill De Bruyne’s boots for Belgium
    Reuters
  3. Women’s Champions League 2024-25: Roma upsets Wolfsburg, Chelsea defeats Real Madrid in a thriller
    AP
  4. Cole Palmer voted England fans’ men’s Player of the Year
    Reuters
  5. IND vs NZ: Injured Kane Williamson doubtful for Test series against India
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment