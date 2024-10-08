Mauricio Pochettino’s longtime assistants join him at US national team

Mauricio Pochettino formally added his longtime assistant coaches to the US staff on Monday, his first on-field day as Gregg Berhalter’s replacement as national team coach.

Jesus Perez was appointed first assistant coach, Miguel “Miki” D’Agostino as assistant coach, Antonio “Toni” Jimenez as goalkeeping coach and Sebastiano Pochettino — a son of the head coach — as sports scientist.

Pochettino coached Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea before the USSF hired him last month through the 2026 World Cup. Pochettino said during his introductory news conference that he was bringing along his staff.

U.S. Soccer has announced five additions to the #USMNT technical and high performance staffs as new head coach Mauricio Pochettino begins his first training camp. — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) October 7, 2024

Vincent Cavin, hired as a Berhalter assistant coach in December 2023, has left, the US Soccer Federation said.

Gianni Vio, hired by Berhalter as set piece coach, has remained on the staff.

Silvia Tuya Viñas was hired as strength and conditioning coach. She had been with women’s team Levante Badalona.

The US began training on Monday and plays friendlies against Panama on Saturday at Austin, Texas, and Mexico three days later at Guadalajara.

Berhalter was fired in July after the team’s first-round elimination at the Copa America.