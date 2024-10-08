Mauricio Pochettino formally added his longtime assistant coaches to the US staff on Monday, his first on-field day as Gregg Berhalter’s replacement as national team coach.
Jesus Perez was appointed first assistant coach, Miguel “Miki” D’Agostino as assistant coach, Antonio “Toni” Jimenez as goalkeeping coach and Sebastiano Pochettino — a son of the head coach — as sports scientist.
Pochettino coached Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea before the USSF hired him last month through the 2026 World Cup. Pochettino said during his introductory news conference that he was bringing along his staff.
Vincent Cavin, hired as a Berhalter assistant coach in December 2023, has left, the US Soccer Federation said.
Gianni Vio, hired by Berhalter as set piece coach, has remained on the staff.
Silvia Tuya Viñas was hired as strength and conditioning coach. She had been with women’s team Levante Badalona.
The US began training on Monday and plays friendlies against Panama on Saturday at Austin, Texas, and Mexico three days later at Guadalajara.
Berhalter was fired in July after the team’s first-round elimination at the Copa America.
Latest on Sportstar
- Mauricio Pochettino’s longtime assistants join him at US national team
- Kane fit for England’s Nations League matches, Konsa, Mainoo and Gibbs-White ruled out
- Nations League: Mbappe under fire for skipping France duty while fit to play for Real Madrid
- IRE vs SA: Ireland earns consolation win in 3rd ODI; South Africa bags series 2-1
- IRE vs SA 3rd ODI, Highlights: Ireland stuns South Africa, earns 69-run consolation win
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE