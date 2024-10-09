Tchouameni to captain France against Israel, French federation says

Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni will captain France for its Nations League game against Israel on Thursday in the absence of Kylian Mbappe, the French federation said on Wednesday.
His Real Madrid teammate Mbappe, the usual captain, is skipping the Nations League games against Israel and Belgium.
Tchouameni was one of the favourites with fullback Jules Kounde and keeper Mike Maignan.
Mbappe, who joined Real as a free agent from Paris St. Germain during the close season, has faced criticism in France for not taking part in the double header in Budapest and Brussels while being fit to play for the Spanish club.
After Israel, France, which is second in Group A2, will take on Belgium on Monday.
