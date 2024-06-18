MagazineBuy Print

WATCH: Turkish Messi Arda Guler scores in Turkiye vs Georgia of Euro 2024

Arda Guler scored a stunner for Turkey, giving his side the lead against Georgia in Euro 2024, at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 18, 2024 22:59 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Turkey’s Arda Guler celebrates scoring their second goal against Georgia.
Turkey’s Arda Guler celebrates scoring their second goal against Georgia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Turkey’s Arda Guler celebrates scoring their second goal against Georgia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Retirement isn't a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar
