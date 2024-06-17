Austria vs France LIVE score, Euro 2024: AUT 0-1 FRA; Kylian Mbappe sets up an own goal; Second half begins

- June 18, 2024 02:1486’ AUT 0-1 FRA
The freekick comes in from Griezmann. Mbappe tries to get his head on the ball and is caught by the shoulder of Austrian defender Danso who clears the ball away.
Mbappe stays down and there seems to be blood coming from his nose.
- June 18, 2024 02:13YELLOW CARD84’ AUT 0-1 FRA | Yellow card
Kylian Mbappe goes down on the left side of the penalty box after getting caught by Laimer in the face.
Laimer is shown a card for the challenge.
- June 18, 2024 02:1182’ AUT 0-1 FRA
Camavinga gets teh ball in the middle of the pitch and links up wit Mbappe to take ball into the box.
Camavinga passes it to Thuram in the middle. His first time shot lacked power and Pentz makes a comfortable save.
- June 18, 2024 02:07YELLOW CARD79’ AUT 0-1 FRA | Yellow card
Hernandez gives the ball away in a dangerous position. Laimer capitalises on the chance and sends a ball through for Baumgartner.
Maignan comes off his line, gathers the ball and collides with Baumgartner who was sliding in. The Austrian is shown a yellow card for his challenge.
- June 18, 2024 02:0375’ AUT 0-1 FRA
Camavinga brings down Wimmer near the right side of the pitch. The freekick comes in and Maignan cannot get a hold of it. The French defence does well to clear the ball away from danger in the end.
- June 18, 2024 02:0173’ AUT 0-1 FRA
Theo Hernandez takes a brilliant touch to set up Thuram inside the box. He goes for three stepovers against an Austrian defender before smashing the ball into the stands.
- June 18, 2024 01:5871’ AUT 0-1 FRA | Substitutions
France: Dembele and Rabiot are replaced by Kolo Muani and Eduardo Camavinga
- June 18, 2024 01:5769’ AUT 0-1 FRA
Kounde misses the ball and it falls to Baumgartner who takes the touch into the box. Kounde recovers well to outpace the Austrian and clear the ball away.
- June 18, 2024 01:5566’ AUT 0-1 FRA
Kante with the ball on the counter. He goes to the right side of the box and tries to put in a cross. The ball is cleared away and subsequently recycled by France.
Another ball comes in from the left and no one is there in the middle to tap it in.
Kante lays it off for Kounde whose shot from outside the box is blocked.
- June 18, 2024 01:5264’ AUT 0-1 FRA
Kante plays a diagonal ball to Dembele on the right. He takes a touch and cuts to his left to take a shot from way out.
A bit ambitious as the ball goes well above the goal in the end.
- June 18, 2024 01:5062’ AUT 0-1 FRA
Sabitzer goes down inside the box after a nudge in the back from Saliba. He asks for a penalty but the referee says play on. VAR checks and confirms no penalty.
- June 18, 2024 01:4859’ AUT 0-1 FRA | Substitutions
Austria: Wober, Grillitsch and Gregoritsch are replaced by Marco Arnautovic, Gernot Trauner and Patrick Wimmer
- June 18, 2024 01:4455’ AUT 0-1 FRA | MISS
Rabiot plays a defence-splitting pass to set up Kylian Mbappe through on goal. He leaves Wober in the dust and sets up a one on one with the keeper.
He tries to curl it past the keeper and ends up hitting it wide of the right post. What a miss from the French captain. His search for a first Euros goal continues.
- June 18, 2024 01:4153’ AUT 0-1 FRA
Sabitzer gets the ball on the left side of the penalty box and whips in a good-looking cross. Upamecano does well head it away before any Austrian player can get to it.
- June 18, 2024 01:3649’ AUT 0-1 FRA
Griezmann looks fit to continue after being bandaged up. He however takes the bandage off just seconds after entering the field, with the bleeding no longer being a problem.
- June 18, 2024 01:3446’ AUT 0-1 FRA
Griezmann goes down after colliding with the side screen after being shoved by Wober near the half line.
Looks like the impact has caused a cut his forehead. The referee stops play while Griezmann receives treatment.
- June 18, 2024 01:32AUT 0-1 FRA | SECOND HALF BEGINS!!
France kicks off the second half shooting from right to left. No substitutions for either side after the break.
- June 18, 2024 01:17HALFTIME45+1’ AUT 0-1 FRA | HALF TIME
One minute of added time to play.
Griezmann plays a beautiful through ball over the top. Mbappe makes the run and takes a slight touch to try and get past the keeper.
Pentz does well to make himself bigger and push the ball away from Mbappe’s path. That was the final action of the game as the referee blows the whistle for half time
- June 18, 2024 01:1342’ AUT 0-1 FRA
Austria is looking lively now, but the French defence is holding their ground, preventing the Austrians from making the final pass.
- June 18, 2024 01:08GOAL38’ GOAALL!! | AUT 0-1 FRA
Own goal!! Mbappe gets the assist. The French captain gets the ball on the right side of the penalty box and takes it to the goal line.
He hits a cross into the box and it goes to Wober who mistakingly heads the ball into his own net.
- June 18, 2024 01:0636’ AUT 0-0 FRA | CHANCE
A cross comes in from the left for Austria. Sabitzer touches it down into the box for Baumgartner who is one-on-one with Maignan.
He hits his shot towards the keeper who does well to make sure that the ball goes off target. Another warning for France.
- June 18, 2024 01:04YELLOW CARD34’ AUT 0-0 FRA | Yellow card
Mwene goes into the book for bringing down Dembele near the goal line.
- June 18, 2024 01:0432’ AUT 0-0 FRA
Griezmann gives away the ball in the middle of the pitch an Baumgartner gets the ball. He lays it off for Laimer who made a run into the box.
He goes for goal from a tight angle but Saliba does well to block the shot. A warning for France.
- June 18, 2024 01:0129’ AUT 0-0 FRA
Theo Hernandez gets the ball on the left side of the pitch and tries to link up with Mbappe. He cannot find any space between the defenders and switches play to Thuram on the right.
He goes down clutching his face after a collision with an Austrian defender. The referee does not call a foul and says play on.
- June 18, 2024 00:5626’ 24’ AUT 0-0 FRA
Grillitsch gets the ball on the left side and nutmegs Rabiot to make his way into the box. Kounde does well to stick a leg out and prevent the Austrian from causing problems.
- June 18, 2024 00:5424’ AUT 0-0 FRA
Mwene comes down the left again and tries to cross. Dembele stuck with him and makes the block to give away a corner.
- June 18, 2024 00:5221’ AUT 0-0 FRA
Austria’s Grillitsch goes down holding his left thigh. The referee stops play for medical attention.
Match resumes.
- June 18, 2024 00:5019’ AUT 0-0 FRA
Austria gets a freekick close to the half line. The players try to take it quickly but the referee calls it back.
They play it short and give the ball away to Rabiot who anticipated a pass well. He feeds it to Griezmann who cuts to his left and tries a shot. The Austrian defence did well to track back and block the shot away for a corner.
- June 18, 2024 00:47YELLOW CARD16’ AUT 0-0 FRA | Yellow card
Wober gets a yellow card for bringing down Dembele on the right side of the box while he was trying to dribble away from the defenders.
Greizmann’s cross looks good but it goes just over the French player and into the hands of Pentz.
- June 18, 2024 00:4413’ AUT 0-0 FRA
France takes a quick freekick and Hernandez finds himself making a run down the left flank. He hits the ball towards the middle but the ball flashes across the goal without any receivers.
- June 18, 2024 00:4311’ AUT 0-0 FRA
Austria is enjoying a spell of possession now. Grillitsch links up well with the midfielders to pass the ball to Mwene on the left. He puts in a long cross to the right of the box.
Hernandez does well to head the ball away to safety.
- June 18, 2024 00:408’ AUT 0-0 FRA | CHANCE
Theo Hernandez with the ball again. He starts the counter and is brought down near the half line. The referee plays the advantage.
Mbappe gets the ball and uses his pace to burst into the penalty box. He goes for the near post but Pentz gets a hand to it to send it behind for a corner.
- June 18, 2024 00:365’ AUT 0-0 FRA
France begins the match by keeping possession of the ball, passing it around the back to get the feel of the game. They switch the play to Theo Hernandez who drives into the opponent’s half. He is brought down 30 yards from the goal.
- June 18, 2024 00:322’ AUT 0-0 FRA
Mwene tries to play a ball into the box from the middle of the pitch. Maignan gathers it easily. He releases the ball early and Mbappe wins a freekick for France after a foul by Laimer.
- June 18, 2024 00:30AUT 0-0 FRA | KICK OFF !!
Austria kicks off the match, shooting from right to left.
- June 18, 2024 00:24Minutes to kick off
The players are making their way into the Düsseldorf Arena. Kylian Mbappe leads France for the first time in a major international tournament, while Borussia Dortmund’s Marcel Sabitzer leads Austria.
- June 18, 2024 00:07CAN KYLIAN MBAPPE GUIDE FRANCE TO EUROPEAN GLORY?
- June 17, 2024 23:49AUSTRIA VS FRANCE PREVIOUS FIVE MEETINGS
22 Sep 2022: France 2-0 Austria (UEFA Nations League)
10 Jun 2022: Austria 1-1 France (UEFA Nations League)
14 Oct 2009: France 3-1 Austria (FIFA World Cup qualifier)
06 Sep 2008: Austria 3-1 France (FIFA World Cup qualifier)
28 Mar 2007: France 1-0 Austria (International friendly)
- June 17, 2024 23:40AUSTRIA VS FRANCE ALL TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played: 25
France: 13
Austria: 9
Draws: 3
- June 17, 2024 23:28Austria starting XI
Pentz, Wober, Danso, Posch, Seiwald, Sabitzer, Grillitsch, Gregoritsch, Mwene, Baumgartner, Laimer
- June 17, 2024 23:26France starting XI
Maignan, Upamecano, Kounde, Saliba, Hernandez, Kante, Rabiot, Griezmann, Mbappe, Dembele, Thuram
- June 17, 2024 23:25LINEUPS OUT
- June 17, 2024 23:25PREVIEW
After a shock last 16 exit from Euro 2020 and finishing runner-up as host in 2016, France can do itself a big favour with a decisive win against an in-form Austria on Monday to stamp its authority on Euro 2024 early on.
Les Bleus have won just about everything in football - several times over - but the European Championship has eluded France for more than two decades, with manager Didier Deschamps taking his second crack at becoming the first man to win the World Cup and Euros as both player and coach.
Austria will typically be no trouble for France but German manager Ralf Rangnick has led a transformation this past two years, with his side imbued with confidence having lost only once in their last 16 matches.
- June 17, 2024 23:11PREDICTED LINEUPS
France predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernández, Kanté, Rabiot, Griezmann, Dembélé, Thuram, Mbappé
Austria predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pentz, Posch, Danso, Wober, Mwene, Siewald, Grillitsch, Laimer, Sabitzer, Baumgartner, Gregoritsch
- June 17, 2024 23:03Where to watch the live telecast of the Austria vs France Euro 2024 match?
The Euro 2024 Group D match between Austria and France will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
- June 17, 2024 23:03When and where will the Austria vs France Euro 2024 match happen?
The Euro 2024 Group D match between Austria and France will kick off on Tuesday, June 18, 12:30 AM IST, at the Düsseldorf Arena.
Latest on Sportstar
- Austria vs France LIVE score, Euro 2024: AUT 0-1 FRA; Kylian Mbappe sets up an own goal; Second half begins
- Euro 2024 Group D LIVE points table: Netherlands, France occupy first and second place
- Euro 2024 Group E points table: Romania on top after convincing win, Belgium third after surprise loss to Slovakia
- Austria vs France, Euro 2024: Mbappe debuts as captain in a major international tournament; Top talking points
- Arjun Erigaisi wins Stepan Avagyan Memorial 2024 with a round to spare; Achieves 2779.9 live rating
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE