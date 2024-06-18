Cristiano Ronaldo set a record even before kick-off in Portugal’s opening game against Czechia in a Group F match of Euro 2024, at the Leipzig Stadium in Germany on Tuesday.
Having made his European Championship debut in 2004, Ronaldo has featured in every edition of the tournament since, in 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024, with the Al Nassr forward named in the starting 11 of Portugal for the match against the Czechs.
He went past his former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric, who has featured in five editions of the tournament, including 2024, with the Croat leading the side into the tournament.
More to follow.
Latest on Sportstar
- Portugal vs Czechia, Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to feature in six Euros
- Euro 2024: Turkish Messi Arda Guler breaks record of Cristiano Ronaldo with goal in Turkiye vs Georgia
- Portugal vs Czechia LIVE score, Euro 2024: Ronaldo starts in record sixth Euros; Updates of POR v CZE; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
- Turkiye vs Georgia, Euro 2024: Top talking points in TUR v GEO, Guler breaks record of Cristiano Ronaldo
- WATCH: Turkish Messi Arda Guler scores in Turkiye vs Georgia of Euro 2024
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE