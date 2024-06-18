Portugal vs Czechia, Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to feature in six Euros

Cristiano Ronaldo set a record even before kick-off in Portugal’s opening game against Czechia in a Group F match of Euro 2024, at the Leipzig Stadium in Germany on Tuesday.

Having made his European Championship debut in 2004, Ronaldo has featured in every edition of the tournament since, in 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024, with the Al Nassr forward named in the starting 11 of Portugal for the match against the Czechs.

He went past his former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric, who has featured in five editions of the tournament, including 2024, with the Croat leading the side into the tournament.

More to follow.