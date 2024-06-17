Euro 2024: How have England started its European Championship campaign over the years?

England opens its Euro 2024 campaign in a Group C match against Serbia at the Arena Auf Schalke (Veltins Arena) on Sunday.

An interesting fact to note is that the Three Lions have won one of their opening Euros games since 1968. It remains to be seen whether Gareth Southgate’s men can break the opening match jinx against Serbia.

The only time England won its opening match in the Euros was in the last edition, where it started with a 1-0 win against Croatia.