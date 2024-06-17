MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: How have England started its European Championship campaign over the years?

An interesting fact to note is that England have won one of its opening Euros games since 1968

Published : Jun 17, 2024 00:05 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE - England’s Raheem Sterling, centre, celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between England and Croatia at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, June 13, 2021.
FILE - England’s Raheem Sterling, centre, celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between England and Croatia at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, June 13, 2021. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - England’s Raheem Sterling, centre, celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between England and Croatia at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, June 13, 2021. | Photo Credit: AP

England opens its Euro 2024 campaign in a Group C match against Serbia at the Arena Auf Schalke (Veltins Arena) on Sunday.

An interesting fact to note is that the Three Lions have won one of their opening Euros games since 1968. It remains to be seen whether Gareth Southgate’s men can break the opening match jinx against Serbia.

FOLLOW: LIVE updates of the Serbia vs England Euro 2024 match

The only time England won its opening match in the Euros was in the last edition, where it started with a 1-0 win against Croatia.

England’s record in the opening match of the Euros
Yugoslavia 1-0 England (Euro 1968)
Belgium 1-1 England (Euro 1980)
England 0-1 Republic of Ireland (Euro 1988)
Denmark 0-0 England (Euro 1992)
England 1-1 Switzerland (Euro 1996)
Portugal 3-2 England (Euro 2000)
France 2-1 England (Euro 2004)
France 1-1 England (Euro 2012)
England 1-1 Russia (Euro 2016)
England 1-0 Croatia (Euro 2020)

