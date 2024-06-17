England opens its Euro 2024 campaign in a Group C match against Serbia at the Arena Auf Schalke (Veltins Arena) on Sunday.
An interesting fact to note is that the Three Lions have won one of their opening Euros games since 1968. It remains to be seen whether Gareth Southgate’s men can break the opening match jinx against Serbia.
FOLLOW: LIVE updates of the Serbia vs England Euro 2024 match
The only time England won its opening match in the Euros was in the last edition, where it started with a 1-0 win against Croatia.
England’s record in the opening match of the Euros
Latest on Sportstar
- Serbia vs England live updates, Euro 2024: SRB v ENG, Starting XI, Alexander-Arnold starts as midfielder
- Euro 2024: How have England started its European Championship campaign over the years?
- PAK vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan beats Ireland to finish campaign with win
- Babar Azam breaks Dhoni’s record for most runs as captain in T20 World Cup history during PAK vs IRE match
- T20 World Cup 2024 Group A Points Table Updated after PAK vs IRE: Pakistan finishes third after beating Ireland; India, USA qualify for Super 8
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE