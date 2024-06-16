MagazineBuy Print

Serbia vs England live updates, Euro 2024: SRB v ENG, Starting XI, Alexander-Arnold starts as midfielder

SRB vs ENG: Follow the live score and updates of the Euro 2024 Group C clash between Serbia and England, being played at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Updated : Jun 16, 2024 23:58 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Euro 2024 match between Serbia and England, being played at the Arena AufSchalkein Gelsenkirchen in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

  • June 16, 2024 23:58
    Serbia vs England H2H

    Serbia vs England, EURO 2024: Complete head-to-head record before Group C clash

    England has won the last four fixtures between the teams, recording a 2-0 victory in London and a 4-1 success in Belgrade in qualifying for the 1988 European Championship.

  • June 16, 2024 23:28
    Serbia starting XI:

    V. Milinkovic-Savic; Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Milinkovic-Savic, Gudelj, Lukic, Kostic; Vlahovic, Mitrovic

  • June 16, 2024 23:26
    England starting XI:

    England - Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane

  • June 16, 2024 23:20
    PREDICTED LINEUPS AND FORMATION

    Serbia (3-4-2-1): V. Milinkovic-Savic; Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Maksimovic, Lukic, Kostic; S. Milinkovic-Savic, Tadic; Mitrovic

    England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Mainoo, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane

  • June 16, 2024 21:29
    Preview

    England faces the first test of its credentials as one of the Euro 2024 favourites when it launches its campaign against Serbia on Sunday, with injuries and illness adding to worries about an already depleted defence.

    Coach Gareth Southgate - under pressure to win the first major men’s trophy since 1966 - must decide whether to risk centre half John Stones, who has only just overcome an injury and was isolated from the squad this week with a virus.

    Left back Luke Shaw looks is set to miss the Group C opener in Gelsenkirchen as he recovers from a hamstring problem suffered in February.

    Despite losing its final warm-up game 1-0 at home to Iceland a week ago, England boast one of the most potent attacks in Germany.

